All New State-of-the-Art ‘BetRivers Sportsbook' Opens at SugarHouse Casino

$5 million investment features HD video wall measuring 56.5 feet wide by 10.5 feet high

SugarHouse Casino is placing a $5 million bet that its new permanent state-of-the-art sportsbook will be Philly fans’ go-to place to watch, wager on and celebrate their favorite Philadelphia teams and more.

The new sportsbook, called “BetRivers Sportsbook,” reflects Rivers branding and the upcoming transition from SugarHouse Casino to Rivers Casino Philadelphia as previously announced. The all-new 5,700-square-foot space features a luxury viewing area with a massive HD video wall capable of showing more than a dozen games at once, comfortable seating and an electrifying game-day atmosphere.

BetRivers Sportsbook is three times the size of its previous, temporary location and is located in the space formerly occupied by Lucky Red bar. Designed by DMAC Architecture of Chicago, the ultra-luxurious sports lounge includes club chairs and table seating for approximately 115 guests and a state-of-the-art 56.5-foot by 10.5-foot LED central monitor. The video wall is accompanied by eight additional 80-inch flat-screen, high-definition monitors that enhance the overall viewing area.

The sportsbook also includes 22 self-service betting kiosks and six betting windows. Food and beverage service, including text-to-order menus, is available.

“The brand-new BetRivers Sportsbook is a must-see venue for every passionate Philly fan,” said Rob Long, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “If they can’t make it to the game, our guests will love watching the action in Philadelphia’s ultimate game-day destination.”

Last week, Wells Fargo Center debuted the BetRivers.com Sports Lounge and the Rivers Casino Philadelphia Sports Lounge at the Flyers home opener. The lounges complement the new BetRivers Sportsbook. Fans in-stadium can watch an array of sporting events on nearly 100 screens while attending Flyers games and other live events. The new high-tech lounges are part of a multiyear partnership between the casino, BetRivers.com, the Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers.

In addition to SugarHouse Casino’s transition to Rivers Casino Philadelphia, its mobile and online sportsbook and casino, PlaySugarHouse.com, will transition to BetRivers.com in Pennsylvania.

“We made sure the new BetRivers Sportsbook and the sports lounges at the Wells Fargo Center have everything Philadelphia sports fans need to have fun with their friends, enjoy the games and get in on the action,” said Mattias Stetz, COO of Rush Street Interactive, the operator of the in-casino and online sportsbooks for SugarHouse, soon to be Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Rush Street Interactive is a proven leader in sports betting, and we know guests will be thrilled with the new in-casino sportsbook and when playing on their mobile devices in the lounges.”

BetRivers Sportsbook will be open daily, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to midnight; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to midnight. Guests must be at least 21 years old to wager. No one under 21 is permitted on SugarHouse Casino’s gaming floor.

BetRivers Sportsbook continues to offer betting on a wide array of sporting events including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, college sports and more. Bets include but are not limited to straight bets, parlays, point totals and in-game betting.

SugarHouse Casino’s digital and in-casino sports wagering operator is Rush Street Interactive PA, LLC, and its affiliates. Rush Street Interactive owns and operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, and was the first U.S. gaming operator to launch sports betting in South America.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Tacconelli’s Pizzeria, Saxbys and Geno’s Steaks — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group’s affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named “Mobile Operator of the Year” in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and “American Operator of the Year” & “Casino Operator of the Year” at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

