All RC Toys Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Hot Wheels & Traxxas Toy Car Deals Released by Consumer Articles

11/28/2019 | 02:11pm EST

Check out the top RC toys deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Traxxas RC cars and trucks and Hot Wheels track sets sales

The best RC toys deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Consumer Articles. Links to the top toy cars, track sets and racing trucks deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best RC Toys deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Two of the leading brands that specialize in creating and producing toy cars are Hot Wheels and Traxxas, with the latter being more focused with electric, remote-controlled cars and trucks. Remote-controlled toys, also known as RC toys, improve a child’s motor skills and creativity and boost their imagination. Hot Wheels, on the other hand, is well-known for their die-cast toy cars.

What price drops does Black Friday offer? Black Friday savings can range from 20% off up to 50% and higher across both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Online shopping continues to grow as the preferred method of shopping for consumers on Black Friday. In 2018, approximately 50% of shoppers surveyed by Deloitte favored going online to buy products rather than physically going into a retail store.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
