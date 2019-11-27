Log in
All Sonos Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg

11/27/2019 | 06:11pm EST

Save on Sonos deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Sonos wireless speaker & soundbar deals

Sonos Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on Sonos Play & One speakers, Beam & Playbar soundbars and more listed below by the deals experts at Retail Egg.

Best Sonos.com deals:

More Sonos deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With a team of world-class experts in acoustics and engineering, Sonos meticulously designs speakers from the inside out, combining custom woofers and tweeters with proprietary software. From casual music listening to a cinematic experience, the Sonos listening experience is effortless. Some Sonos speakers also work with almost all streaming services and features hands-free control with Alexa. Popular models include the Sonos Beam, Playbar and Playbase for deeper bass, Play:5, Play:1 or One for immersive and room-filled sounds and Move, a battery-powered speaker allowing users to listen to music practically anywhere.

What percentage off do stores normally offer on Black Friday? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.

Most retailers place their best deals online to make shopping more convenient for customers. As a result, more people are now doing the majority of their Black Friday shopping online as opposed to in-store.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
