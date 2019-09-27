All Star Minerals Plc - Half-year Report

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
Interim Results to 30 June 2019
Chairman's Statement
Update
The Board reports that the Company over the past six month recorded a reduced loss for the period. The Company still maintains a shareholding in NQ Minerals at the end of the period.
All Star’s continued strategy is to review potential opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value.
Financials
The financial results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 shows a loss after taxation attributable to equity holders of £36,551. The basic loss per share was 0.01p and is equal to the same period last year.
The Company is carefully managing its working capital position and may need to raise further capital in future.
Outlook
The Board will provide a further update in due course.
Tomas Nugent
Executive Chairman
27 September 2019
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|Unaudited
6 month period ended 30 June 2019
GBP
|
|Audited
year ended
31 December 2018
GBP
|
|Unaudited
6 month period ended 30 June 2018
GBP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Administrative expenses
|(53,761)
|
|(85,719)
|
|(51,943)
|Other operating income
|-
|
|1,350
|
|-
|Finance income/(costs)
|17,210
|
|(26,000)
|
|(13,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOSS BEFORE TAX
|(36,551)
|
|(110,369)
|
|(64,943)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOSS FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR
|(36,551)
|
|(110,369)
|
|(64,943)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity holder of the parent
|(36,551)
|
|(110,369)
|
|(64,943)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic & diluted (pence per share)
|(0.01)
|
|(0.01)
|
|(0.01)
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|Unaudited
at 30 June 2019
GBP
|
|Audited
At 31 December 2018
GBP
|
|Unaudited
At 30 June 2018
GBP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade and other receivables
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|30,275
|
|7,935
|
|9,001
|FVOCI asset
|135,360
|
|579,553
|
|579,553
|
|165,635
|
|587,488
|
|588,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|165,635
|
|587,488
|
|588,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EQUITY PLUS NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|428,433
|
|428,433
|
|428,433
|Share premium
|1,773,610
|
|1,773,610
|
|1,773,610
|Reserves
|576,675
|
|886,039
|
|886,039
|Retained profits
|(3,039,914)
|
|(3,003,363)
|
|(2,957,937)
|Foreign exchange
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL
|(261,196)
|
|84,719
|
|130,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL EQUITY
|(261,196)
|
|84,719
|
|130,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade and other payables
|426,831
|
|502,769
|
|458,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|165,635
|
|587,488
|
|588,554
Notes:
1. The financial information for both the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the six months ended 30 June 2018 has not been audited. The financial information contained in the interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.
2. Basic loss per share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares of 1,130,474,743 (31.12.18: 1,130,474,743; 30.6.18: 1,130,474,743). The weighted average number of shares including dilutive instruments does not affect the diluted earnings per share calculation.
3. The Directors of the issuer accept full responsibility for this announcement.
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent
Chairman
07963-455663
NEX Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
0207 213-0880