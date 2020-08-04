Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All Star Minerals Plc - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 10:57am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: All Star Minerals Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Colin Locke
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 21st July 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 3rd August 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.28% N/A 5.28% 2,839,474,743
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 N/A N/A N/A

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B12T7004 150,000,000 5.28%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 150,000,000 5.28%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion UK
Date of completion 3rd August 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aMESSAGEPOINT : Expands into Asia-Pacific Region to Meet Growing Demand for Modernization and Content Optimization in Customer Communications
BU
11:12aXORTX THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - XRX
AQ
11:12aDOVALUE S P A : Issuance of Senior Secured Notes
PU
11:12a2Q20 : a resilient quarter
PU
11:12aDELEK : Results of Offering According to Shelf Offering Report
PU
11:12aICT N : Agile working methods in a safety-environment
PU
11:11aAMETEK INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aMINERA ALAMOS : IIROC Trading Resumption - MAI
AQ
11:11aAMINO ACIDS MARKET PROCUREMENT REPORT : Amino Acids Market Category Growth and Supplier Selection Criteria Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
11:11aOntario Health Care Workers Announce 22 Political Protests Against the PC Government's Removal of Their Basic Workplace Rights
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group