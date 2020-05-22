Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity and Proposed Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 03:01am EDT

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
(‘’All Star’’ or the Company)

Issue of equity and proposed board changes

Fundraise

The Company announces that it has issued 400,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.01p nominal value at a price of 0.02p (“Issue Price”) per share raising gross proceeds of £80,000 (“Fundraise”). The shares have been issued under existing shareholder authorities.

The subscribers will receive one warrant for every two shares subscribed exercisable at a price of 0.04p per share subject to the relevant shareholder authorities being provided. The warrants expire on 31 December 2022.

Furthermore, the Company is seeking to raise up to an additional £170,000 on the same terms through the issue of 850,000,000 new ordinary shares (“Proposed Fundraise”). At the date of this announcement, £110,000 of the above £170,000 has been received in binding commitments and the Company is aiming to close the Proposed Fundraise by 29 May 2020. The Company reserves the right to accept oversubscriptions in relation to the Proposed Fundraise.

The net proceeds of the Fundraise and Proposed Fundraise will be used for working capital purposes and potential project evaluation.

Any additional issue of shares and issue of warrants is conditional on shareholders approving resolutions for authorities to issue new shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis. The Company will shortly convene a General Meeting seeking the relevant shareholder authorities.

Proposed board changes

The Company intends to appoint Ian Harebottle and Richard Lloyd as directors subject to the completion of normal regulatory due diligence.

James Featherstone will be stepping down from his role as Non-executive Director of the Company in the event of the appointment of Ian Harebottle and Richard Lloyd.

Ian Harebottle has a proven track record of success in the mining industry and gemstone sector in particular.  Ian is the former CEO of AIM-listed Gemfields PLC, the world’s largest coloured gemstone mining and marketing company, and former COO and CEO of JSE and AIM listed TanzaniteOne.

During his combined 15 years managing the underlying activities of these companies, TanzaniteOne’s share price increase from 40 pence/share to more than 200 pence /share and was recognised as the largest dividend payer on AIM at the time.  At Gemfields PLC, upon his appointment in February 2009, he immediately implemented an aggressive turnaround strategy which saw Gemfields share price increase more than twenty-fold and its market capitalisation grow from approx. US$ 9 million to in excess of US$ 400 million.  Ian was instrumental in developing and driving the corporate strategy, as well as the identification and acquisition of a number of key assets, including the now famous Montepuez Ruby Mine, the single largest ruby producing mine in the world.

Mr Richard Lloyd is a fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (“FIMMM”) and the Geological Society (“FGS”). Richard has over 25 years’ natural resources investment banking and mining geology experience.  His geological experience has included diamond exploration as a field geologist and research studies into Kimberlites.  Richard was previously a Director in the Resources, Energy Infrastructure team at ANZ Bank London, having joined from Commerzbank AG. He has also held positions at Standard Bank London & Dresdner Kleinwort.

Richard has had experience on a number of London and Australian listed junior mining boards.

Ian Harebottle commented, “I am excited to be joining the board of All Star at this time.

“My background in the sector as former CEO of Gemfields PLC alongside the board’s joint experience and history makes All Star a fairly unique proposition as we can utilise our relationships and sector specific knowledge to great benefit.”

Tomas Nugent, Executive Chairman commented, “I am delighted that two high calibre experienced industry professionals are joining the All Star Board and welcome them both. Ian’s knowledge and experience in particular, could be transformational for the Company and add significant value for shareholders long term. I look forward to working with them to build out the Company in the future.”

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aAMOEBA : Amoéba publishes a new scientific article in the Microorganisms journal
PU
03:32aTender for the Supply, Installation and Configuration of a Request and Incident Processing and Management System
PU
03:32aMAILUP S P A : Group publishes its first Sustainability Report
PU
03:32aSUPREMA : announces Suprema Europe SARL to reinforce regional presence
AQ
03:31aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Share purchase by Yara Management
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024 | Focus on Enhancing Safety in Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:29aTIME OUT : Events magazine Time Out launches share sale to cut debt
RE
03:23aTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
AQ
03:22aCUDA OIL AND GAS : Announces the Extension of its Credit Facilities to Continue to Support its Light Oil Asset in the Powder River Basin – Wyoming
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group