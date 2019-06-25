All Star Minerals Plc - Notice of AGM

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that it has posted a Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Cardinal House, 46 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1TT on Tuesday 16thJuly 2019 at 12.00 p.m.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy are available shortly to be downloaded from the Company’s Rule 75 website at
http://www.allstarminerals.co.uk/rule75.html.
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman
07963 455663
NEX Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880