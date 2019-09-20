All Star Recruiting : Celebrates Gratitude Day, Exceeds Fundraising Goal for Jorge Nation Foundation

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting marked its annual Gratitude Day celebration by effecting its purpose, "All Star cares." Along with spreading appreciation and joy throughout the office, its people embraced the goal of raising at least $10,000 to send a child and his/her family on a Jorge Nation Foundation (JNF) "Dream Trip."

"Gratitude is our attitude," states Keith Shattuck, the firm's CEO and a JNF board member. "It is at our core as well as the first of our core values. Supporting JNF, which sends seriously ill kids and their families on all-inclusive trips from South Florida to the destination of their choice, is a natural addition to the day."

All Star employees raised money for the nonprofit organization by participating in a "night before" kickoff event; purchasing items, such as balloon-grams, snacks, and song shout-outs; creating/buying silent auction baskets; and signing up for activities, including yoga and a ping-pong tournament.

"JNF works with the leading pediatric hospitals in the area for referrals of qualified children and families for consideration," Shattuck adds. "Children's responses when they learn they and their family have been selected to go on a 'Dream Trip' and the parents' reactions to the news – there's nothing that compares to either."

This is something Diana Constantine can attest to firsthand. Her son, Nicolai, was diagnosed with childhood leukemia last year. She says JNF gave her family the sense of normalcy they'd been missing. "The eight months my son received treatment were intense. In March 2019, we learned he was granted a Disney Cruise vacation through JNF. It was so special and the first time we were able to do something as a family since his diagnosis."

All Star Recruiting not only met its $10,000 goal for the Gratitude Day fundraiser but also exceeded it, raising a total of $19,206.55. This means two chronically or terminally ill children and their families can enjoy once-in-a-lifetime "Dream Trips" in the near future.

"The All Star family is comprised of the most dedicated, caring people on Earth," says Shattuck. "They achieved our Gratitude Day goal through their kindness and generosity. Working alongside them every day is an honor and a privilege."

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it. The firm's core values serve as the backbone of its "red carpet" service and are embedded in the fabric of its caring, high-performance culture. Its people are passionate about giving back to their community and those around them.

Related Links:

www.allstarrecruiting.com

www.jorgenation.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-star-recruiting-celebrates-gratitude-day-exceeds-fundraising-goal-for-jorge-nation-foundation-300922175.html

SOURCE All Star Recruiting