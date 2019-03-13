All Star Recruiting : Launches Physician Advisory Board

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting, one of America's fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies, announced today the creation of its Physician Advisory Board. Comprised of distinguished, independent, highly skilled providers, it underscores the company's commitment to quality patient care and the education and development of its people.

"We continuously seek new ways to ensure the high-quality and safe delivery of patient care at the healthcare facilities we serve," said Director of Clinical Risk Management Sandi Kennedy, an active registered nurse. "Our Physician Advisory Board members have agreed to help us in this endeavor, which will include file review consults and any new and updated process changes in their specialties."

All Star Recruiting's Physician Advisory Board includes:

Randy Kimmelman , DO

General Surgery

Robert Kowalski , MD

Neurosurgery

Michael Plotnick , MD, FACOG

Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN)

James Scolapio , MD

Gastroenterology

Christian Setzer , DO

Internal Medicine

Through consultations, Physician Advisory Board members will make recommendations for the best practices and policies to achieve optimal patient outcomes. This value-added service complements All Star Recruiting's patient-centric approach and reflects its high-performance, caring culture. Moreover, the service is another advantage that sets the company apart, strengthening its role as the staffing partner of choice for hospitals, health systems, and other facilities nationwide.

"What we do matters and with the guidance of our Physician Advisory Board, we can further reduce patient health risks and save more lives," said CEO Keith Shattuck. "We are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with these exceptional physicians."

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Our core values serve as the backbone of the quality, signature service we bring to our clients and patient care, and they are embedded in the fabric of our caring, high-performance culture. We are passionate about giving back to our community and those around us.

