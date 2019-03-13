Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All Star Recruiting : Launches Physician Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting, one of America's fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies, announced today the creation of its Physician Advisory Board. Comprised of distinguished, independent, highly skilled providers, it underscores the company's commitment to quality patient care and the education and development of its people.

All Star Recruiting Logo

"We continuously seek new ways to ensure the high-quality and safe delivery of patient care at the healthcare facilities we serve," said Director of Clinical Risk Management Sandi Kennedy, an active registered nurse. "Our Physician Advisory Board members have agreed to help us in this endeavor, which will include file review consults and any new and updated process changes in their specialties."

All Star Recruiting's Physician Advisory Board includes:

  • Randy Kimmelman, DO
    General Surgery
  • Robert Kowalski, MD
    Neurosurgery
  • Michael Plotnick, MD, FACOG
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN)
  • James Scolapio, MD
    Gastroenterology
  • Christian Setzer, DO
    Internal Medicine

Through consultations, Physician Advisory Board members will make recommendations for the best practices and policies to achieve optimal patient outcomes. This value-added service complements All Star Recruiting's patient-centric approach and reflects its high-performance, caring culture. Moreover, the service is another advantage that sets the company apart, strengthening its role as the staffing partner of choice for hospitals, health systems, and other facilities nationwide.

"What we do matters and with the guidance of our Physician Advisory Board, we can further reduce patient health risks and save more lives," said CEO Keith Shattuck. "We are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with these exceptional physicians."

About All Star Recruiting
All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Our core values serve as the backbone of the quality, signature service we bring to our clients and patient care, and they are embedded in the fabric of our caring, high-performance culture. We are passionate about giving back to our community and those around us.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-star-recruiting-launches-physician-advisory-board-300811882.html

SOURCE All Star Recruiting


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pEU to apply normal tariffs on trade with UK in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
02:16pERI : 's John Shegerian Delivers Keynote Presentation on Data Protection at Data Centre World Conference in London
BU
02:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation (CVS)
BU
02:15pOLD LINE BANCSHARES MD : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:14pRWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : And Virgin Voyages Announce Global Casting Tour For 2020 Inaugural Productions On Board Scarlet Lady
PR
02:13pBRASKEM : creates new solution in resins for wrap films
PU
02:13pAlphaserve Technologies CEO to Speak at Upcoming Events About Innovation, AI and RPA
GL
02:10pSAUDI ARABIA HAS NO BOEING 737 MAX IN ITS AIRCRAFT REGISTRY : civil aviation
RE
02:10pGermany says will not analyse Ethiopian Airlines black box
RE
02:10pBLACK BOXES FROM ETHIOPIA CRASH TO BE SENT TO GERMANY : Ethiopian Airlines spokesman
RE
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.