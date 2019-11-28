Log in
All The Best 60 Gallon & 30 Gallon Air Compressor Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Air Compressor Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

11/28/2019 | 08:41am EST

Save on air compressor deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best 30 gallon capacity, 60 gallon capacity & more air compressor savings for shoppers

Here’s a list of all the best air compressor Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Articles.

Best Air Compressor deals:

Save up to 62% on a wide range of portable air compressors, accessories & tire inflators at Walmart

Save up to 40% off on top-rated air compressors & tire inflators - check live prices on best-selling 60 gallon, 30 gallon and more air compressors at Amazon.com

Save $68 on the Briggs & Stratton 6 Gallon Air Compressor at Walmart

Save 38% on the BOSTITCH 6-Gallon Pancake Compressor at Walmart

Save $310 on the DEWALT 4.5 Gallon 225-PSI Hand Carry Compressor with Wheels at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

An air compressor is an essential device that can be used to fill gas cylinders, supply divers, and power pneumatic tools. It can also be used for other household needs like filling tires. When choosing an air compressor, it is important to first determine its use. A 30 gallon air compressor is the industry’s standard and is most often used at home and in small shops. 60 gallon air compressors are powerful enough to take on big industrial jobs. These are so strong that they are able to run for a longer period of time compared to the smaller ones.

Where did Black Friday come from? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when thousands of retail stores offer impressive deals and discounts. The term ‘Black Friday’ came about as the post-Thanksgiving sale often drives retailers accounting books ‘into the black’.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
