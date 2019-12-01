Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All The Best Gaming Chair Cyber Monday Deals (2019): X Rocker, GTRacing & DXRacer Gaming Chair Sales Compared by Consumer Walk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 11:21am EST

Consumer Walk review the best gaming chair deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on DXRacer, RESPAWN, GTRacing and X Rocker gaming chairs

Here’s a list of the best Cyber Monday 2019 CWgaming chair deals, including instant savings on GTRacing, DXRacer, X Rocker and RESPAWN gaming chairs.

Best gaming chair deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gaming chairs give users a more immersive and relaxed gaming experience. Professional gamers and YouTube streamers who spend long periods of time in front of computers can benefit from the improved ergonomic designs of gaming chairs. The DXRacer Drifting Series is designed especially for racing games with comfortable cushions for the neck, head and back.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday is informally named for the online deals being offered on the Monday following Black Friday. These deals are typically focused on electronics and big-ticket household appliances and are usually only available online.

Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo rescues Juventus against Sassuolo
AQ
11:21aAPPLE WATCH, IPHONE, IPAD, AIRPODS & MACBOOK CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : All the Best Apple Sales Shared by Retail Egg
BU
11:21aCYBER MONDAY VERIZON, SPRINT & AT&T DEALS (2019) : All the Best iPhone, Android & Tablet Savings Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
11:21aCOMPARE THE BEST NINJA, KEURIG, BREVILLE & MORE COFFEE MAKER CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Coffee & Espresso Machine Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
11:21aALL THE BEST GAMING CHAIR CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : X Rocker, GTRacing & DXRacer Gaming Chair Sales Compared by Consumer Walk
BU
11:21aCYBER MONDAY SOUNDBAR DEALS (2019) : All the Best Bose, Vizio, Samsung & Sonos Soundbar Deals Rounded Up by Retail Egg
BU
11:20aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Inter leapfrogs Juventus to top Serie A as Bianconeri draw
AQ
11:15aRetailers Revamp Staffing as Fewer Shoppers Visit Stores
DJ
11:11aBose Headphones and Earbuds Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (QC35, 700, SoundSport) Listed by Deal Answers
BU
11:01aLIST OF FITBIT VERSA, CHARGE, ALTA HR & FLEX CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Fitbit Deals Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation
5Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group