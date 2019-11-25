Log in
All The Best Roomba Black Friday Deals (2019): Roomba e6, e5, s9, i7 Robot Vacuum Sales Compared by Saver Trends

11/25/2019

Compare the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner Black Friday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on Roomba i7+, s9+, 980, 890 and 650 robot vacuums

All the best iRobot Roomba deals for Black Friday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Saver Trends are updating their list of the top Roomba 960, 690, s9, i7 and more robot vacuum deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Roomba deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Manufactured by iRobot, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners can be scheduled to clean at various times even during work hours. These robot vacuums are able to memorize the layout of homes to improve cleaning efficiency and require very little interaction from the user once it is set-up. The Roomba 960 is one of the most popular models because of its 3-stage cleaning system and the capability to automatically dock itself when it needs a charge. Other Roomba models include the Roomba 980, 690, 890 and the latest iRobot i7+, which features the clean base station, allowing the contents of the dirt bin to be emptied into the station once docked, in less than 10 seconds.

How large of a discount do retailers offer on Black Friday deals? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
