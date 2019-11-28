All The Best Sofa Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Futon, Couch & Sectional Sofa Sales Listed by Saver Trends

What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday sofa deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on sectional & sleeper sofas, couches and futon deals over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Sofa deals:
Save up to 63% on sleeper, reclining, convertible & sectional sofas, futons & more - check live prices on top-selling couches & futons at Amazon
Save up to $400 on a wide range of top-rated sofas, couches & futons at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling sectional & sleeper sofas such as Mainstays, Novogratz, Better Homes & Gardens & more
Save up to 53% on top-rated sectional sofas at Walmart - save on sleeper, leather, linen, reversible sectional sofas & more
Save up to $300 on sofas at Amazon - save on convertible, chaise, reversible sectional sofas & more from top rated brands such as HONBAY, Rivet, Stone & Beam & DHP
Save up to $253 on futons at Amazon - save on an array of futons, futon mattresses & more from brands such as DHP, Novogratz & Emoor
Save up to 70% on sofas, futons and couches at Wayfair.com - free delivery provided for orders over $49
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sofas serve as a good starting point when decorating a living room or den. There are many couch designs and materials available and all of these have an effect with the overall look of the room. A sectional sofa is casual and inviting -- making it preferable for those who want their areas to have a cozy feel. A western-style futon folded into a couch, meanwhile can serve as a conversational piece. A sleeper sofa on the other hand, saves space and is especially popular with studio apartments or dormitories.
What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.
Most retailers place their best deals online to make shopping more convenient for customers. As a result, more people are now doing the majority of their Black Friday shopping online as opposed to in-store.
