Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All The Best Sofa Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Futon, Couch & Sectional Sofa Sales Listed by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 05:21pm EST

Saver Trends share the best sofa Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on futons, couches, sectional sofas and sleeper sofas

What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday sofa deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on sectional & sleeper sofas, couches and futon deals over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Sofa deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sofas serve as a good starting point when decorating a living room or den. There are many couch designs and materials available and all of these have an effect with the overall look of the room. A sectional sofa is casual and inviting -- making it preferable for those who want their areas to have a cozy feel. A western-style futon folded into a couch, meanwhile can serve as a conversational piece. A sleeper sofa on the other hand, saves space and is especially popular with studio apartments or dormitories.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.

Most retailers place their best deals online to make shopping more convenient for customers. As a result, more people are now doing the majority of their Black Friday shopping online as opposed to in-store.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pSpeedcast Wins Fully-Managed Services Contract with Aurora Expeditions
AW
06:28pPENINSULA ENERGY : China's free trade zones open doors wider to foreign investors
PU
06:28pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Maiden Drilling Program Intersects Gold at Hang Glider
PU
06:21pHERE'S THE BEST AIR FRYER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Cuisinart, Philips, Ninja & Farberware Air Fryer Savings Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
06:21pTHE BEST HEADPHONE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Jaybird, Skullcandy, Sennheiser & Sony Headphones Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse
BU
06:21pKITCHENAID STAND MIXER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Blender, Stand Mixer, Artisan Mixer & More KitchenAid Savings Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
06:18pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form
PU
06:18pGLORY SUN FINANCIAL : Proxy form for extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:18pECOPETROL S A : Distribution of ocassional reserve to be submitted for consideration of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Ecopetrol S.A.
PU
06:18pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. : AXIS AUTO FINANCE : Announces Record Originations and Revenue for Q1 Fiscal 2020
2GLORY SUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED : GLORY SUN FINANCIAL : PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
3MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. : MARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Three and Nine Month..
4PENINSULA ENERGY : China's free trade zones open doors wider to foreign investors
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Australian watchdogs seek closer cooperation as scandals multiply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group