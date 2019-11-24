Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All The Best Sunglasses Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci & Costa Del Mar Sunglasses Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 09:41am EST

Consumer Articles compare the best early Black Friday sunglasses deals of 2019 and identify savings on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci & Burberry sunglasses

Compare the top early sunglasses brands deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Oakley, Gucci, Ray-Ban & Costa Del Mar sunglasses listed below by the deals team at Consumer Articles.

Best Sunglasses deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sunglasses are popular accessories, doubling as both essential sun protection and fashion accessory. Top sunglasses brands Ray Ban and Oakley are perhaps the most recognizable names in the market, with other luxury brands such as Gucci, Chanel, and Bulgari offering their own collections of premium eyewear. Other brands specialize in specific types of shades, such as Costa Del Mar's polarized sunglasses.

How long does Black Friday 2019 last? This year’s Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

Amazon’s Black Friday promotions and sales run for the entirety of November. Early deals become accessible by the first week of the month with more added hourly during the official start of Black Friday Deals Week. Walmart is also beginning its sales season early this year with deals starting from October 25. Discounts can be found on a range of categories from electronics through gaming products to home goods. Walmart’s Black Friday sale usually kicks off on the evening of Thanksgiving (November 28), with online deals starting on Wednesday evening (November 27).

All of the top retailers except for Amazon typically extend Black Friday offers until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon usually adds another six days to this limited window with their Cyber Monday Deals Week promotion.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aTOP NIKE AIR SHOES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Nike Air Force 1, Air Max & Foamposite Shoes Savings Rated by Deal Stripe
BU
10:07aFrance's LVMH nears deal to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany for $16.7 billion - FT
RE
10:01aFive things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:41aKATE SPADE BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best Early Kate Spade Clothing & Jewelry Deals Shared by Save Bubble
BU
09:41aALL THE BEST SUNGLASSES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Early Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci & Costa Del Mar Sunglasses Sales Compared by Consumer Articles
BU
09:30aHow Apple and Microsoft Dwarf the Rest of the Market
DJ
09:15aBETS ON COAL END WHERE THEY STARTED : In Bankruptcy
DJ
09:10aALLIANZ : Embattled ex-AGF, Adoke writes Malami, Interpol
AQ
08:51aTHE BEST CARTER'S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Early Carter's Baby & Kids Clothing Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
BU
08:41aTHE BEST GRACO, UPPABABY & CARTER'S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Baby Car Seat, Clothing & Stroller Deals Rounded Up by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
2Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
3Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund
4PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for ..
5CHINA GREEN : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INDIRECT..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group