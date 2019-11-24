All The Best Sunglasses Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci & Costa Del Mar Sunglasses Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

Consumer Articles compare the best early Black Friday sunglasses deals of 2019 and identify savings on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci & Burberry sunglasses

Compare the top early sunglasses brands deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Oakley, Gucci, Ray-Ban & Costa Del Mar sunglasses listed below by the deals team at Consumer Articles.

Best Sunglasses deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sunglasses are popular accessories, doubling as both essential sun protection and fashion accessory. Top sunglasses brands Ray Ban and Oakley are perhaps the most recognizable names in the market, with other luxury brands such as Gucci, Chanel, and Bulgari offering their own collections of premium eyewear. Other brands specialize in specific types of shades, such as Costa Del Mar's polarized sunglasses.

How long does Black Friday 2019 last? This year’s Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

Amazon’s Black Friday promotions and sales run for the entirety of November. Early deals become accessible by the first week of the month with more added hourly during the official start of Black Friday Deals Week. Walmart is also beginning its sales season early this year with deals starting from October 25. Discounts can be found on a range of categories from electronics through gaming products to home goods. Walmart’s Black Friday sale usually kicks off on the evening of Thanksgiving (November 28), with online deals starting on Wednesday evening (November 27).

All of the top retailers except for Amazon typically extend Black Friday offers until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon usually adds another six days to this limited window with their Cyber Monday Deals Week promotion.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005022/en/