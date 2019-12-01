All The Best Tablet Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Amazon, Samsung, Apple & Android Tablet Sales Compared by Consumer Walk

Looking for the best tablet Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Walk have identified the top Cyber Monday Amazon Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tab and Nabi deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Tablet deals:
Save up to 52% on Windows, Samsung, Android, Apple iPad and LeapFrog kids tablets at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Android and Apple tablets at Walmart
Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart - check the latest price drops on iPad Pro, Air & Mini at Walmart
Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A, S6, S4 & E Lite tablets - at Walmart
Save up to 54% on a wide range of tablets at Amazon - check the latest prices on best-selling Amazon Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android tablets & Nabi DreamTab tablets for kids
Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices - find the latest Galaxy Tab tablets and 2-in-1 devices on sale at Sprint.com
Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
iPad 7th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)”
Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon - Samsung’s top-rated Android tablets have a thin design, long battery life, immersive display and many are compatible with a precision pen
Save up to $70 on Amazon Fire HD & Fire kids tablets at Amazon - Prime shipping and a one year warranty available on select versions
Save up to $80 on nabi kids tablets - on sale now at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A tablet can serve as a portable TV screen or a bigger mobile gaming device. The Amazon Fire HD 10 has a USB-C port and hands-free Alexa but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is better for those who prefer Android. The Nabi is designed especially for children although it also runs on an Android operating system.
Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.
Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.
