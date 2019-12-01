Log in
All Ulta Cosmetics, Fragrance & Body Care Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Eyeshadow, Highlight, Perfume & Body Lotion Deals Released by Deal Tomato

0
12/01/2019 | 06:41pm EST

Deal Tomato compared the best Cyber Monday Ulta deals of 2019 and identified savings on beauty products, makeup, sprays and skin care products

Compare the best Ulta Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on brands like Kylie Cosmetics are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Deal Tomato.

Best Ulta deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cosmetic retailer Ulta Beauty is the retailer shoppers turn to for both high-end and budget beauty products. They carry the likes of Too Faced, Benefit, Tarte, Becca and Dermalogica which consumers are familiar with. Also, Ulta Beauty has an in-house collection composed of quality yet affordable blushes, foundation, contour kits, lipsticks and more.

Is Cyber Monday still a thing? The majority of Black Friday deals typically end after Cyber Monday. A term that originated in 2005, Cyber Monday sees many retailers offering impressive online deals on a wide array of electronics, gadgets and big-ticket items.

Last year Amazon and Walmart generated over 80% of total sales revenue on Cyber Monday.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
