All Your Talent, All in One Place: Introducing QuantumWork

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumWork, a comprehensive total talent solution that allows recruitment, procurement and HR leaders to see and understand their talent data, today announced the public release and general availability of its new integrated platform.



QuantumWork, an autonomous startup fully funded and supported by the Allegis Group, provides employers with unparalleled visibility into workforce analytics and talent data by providing a single view of all forms of talent, from contractors to full-time employees and on-demand talent.

“We believe that talent is no longer classified by employment status and that the best work happens when you’ve got the best workers,” said Steve Parker, head of product for QuantumWork. “And today, the fact is the best workers often don’t actually work for your company at all. With QuantumWork, employers will not only get a consolidated view of all available talent across all systems and databases but also, have the ability to match all forms of talent, including contractors, consultants, employees and temporary workers, with actual work requirements.”

Because QuantumWork indexes all data from all forms of talent from millions of proprietary and external data points and compares these with historical data, QuantumWork leverages the intelligent algorithms built into the “Quantum Core” platform to automatically search, match and rank the most relevant candidates across an employers’ different talent pools and databases.

Based on a serverless architecture hosted in AWS, QuantumWork provides a highly secure, highly scalable and highly configurable environment to integrate its multi-tenant solution with core HCM, ATS and VMS data.

By adding contingent and on-demand workers to its talent intelligence and workforce analytics capabilities, QuantumWork is the first product on the market to deliver talent data and workforce planning capabilities across all worker classifications and talent types.

“At a time when so many solutions claim to be something they’re not, QuantumWork is offering employers an actionable, measurable way to approach recruiting,” said HRExaminer founder and leading HR technology analyst John Sumser. “Having this level of visibility across systems is invaluable, and makes it easier to understand what actually works when it comes to hiring.”

Randy Gulian, General Manager for QuantumWork, added, “The way we look at it, finding talent shouldn’t be as hard as it is, especially when you consider the amount of data available. QuantumWork helps solve the problems many organizations face while offering employers both the direction and roadmap needed to make the right hires.”

About QuantumWork

QuantumWork’s comprehensive talent platform provides complete visibility across talent systems and sources so that companies can make better hires faster. By extending and augmenting, rather than replacing existing CRM, ATS and VMS systems, QuantumWork aggregates these various data sources into a single, simple solution which provides access to all talent, all in one place.

QuantumWork’s unique approach produces highly personalized results that help find not only the most relevant candidates but also those most likely to succeed based on actual performance data specific to a company, industry and job function. QuantumWork means all your talent, all in one place. To learn more, visit quantum.work.

