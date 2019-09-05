Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

All eyes on Pocock as Australia meet Samoa in World Cup warmup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:03am EDT
England v Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia head into their final World Cup warmup against Samoa in Sydney on Saturday with a safety-first mindset and seeking to avoid a repeat of the embarrassing slip-up to the Pacific islanders in their last clash in 2011.

Mindful of Samoa's bruising defence and the risk of a disruptive injury or two, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has rested a slew of first-choice players while padding out the side with six who will not feature in Japan.

Of the World Cup squad lining up at Western Sydney Stadium, flanker David Pocock will be under the most scrutiny as he returns from a long lay-off with a calf injury.

In an encouraging sign, the master poacher will captain the side in the number seven jersey rather than ease into his first test in nearly a year from the bench.

Pocock trained at full intensity during the Wallabies' camp in New Caledonia, Cheika said, but would be unlikely to play a full game.

"He's got through everything on the camp, hasn't had to be managed at all, so he's ready to go, definitely," Cheika told reporters at Sydney airport on Thursday.

Cheika would likely be happy just for Pocock to come through unscathed and enjoy a taste of test rugby before they head to Sapporo for their World Cup opener against Pool D rivals Fiji on Sept. 21.

A number of other players have points to prove, including the deposed halves duo of Will Genia and Bernard Foley.

Once expected to be among the first picked in Japan, the pair were demoted in favour of Nic White and Christian Lealiifano during the Rugby Championship and will hope to give Cheika second thoughts.

Others like outside back Dane Haylett-Petty, loose forward Jack Dempsey and young hooker Jordan Uelese will be grateful to play, having had little, if any, action since the end of the Super Rugby season.

"There's a lot of players on this team that have got selection opportunities ahead of them for the first match (against Fiji)," Cheika said.

Centres Tevita Kuridrani and Jordan Petaia were not fit for selection, with the former carrying a hamstring "niggle" and the latter a more serious hamstring strain.

Cheika said Kuridrani would need a week to recover but uncapped teenager Petaia might not be available until the second World Cup match against Wales on Sept. 29.

The match will also be a farewell for a number of Wallabies veterans set to retire from internationals.

Hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau will play his last test, while Genia and 105-test prop Sekope Kepu play their last on Australian soil before hanging up their boots after Japan.

Samoa may prove more of a handful than their world number 16 ranking would suggest, and they will be eager to cause a similar boilover to the 32-23 upset of Robbie Deans's Wallabies in the leadup to the 2011 World Cup.

The result caused shockwaves around the world, and a number of the Wallabies players who featured, including inside centre Matt Giteau, ended up missing out on a place in the squad that reached the semi-finals in New Zealand.

Samoa coach Jackson said he expected a "physical challenge" in western Sydney.

"It's going to be tough - being Sekope Kepu's last home game in a Wallaby jersey and the return of David Pocock," he said.

"But if we are able play our brand of rugby then I'm confident we can get the result that we want."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD 0.51% 2561 End-of-day quote.13.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aRiksbank Stands Pat Despite Rising Risks Abroad
DJ
04:22a22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Del Mar National Horse Show Welcomes New Hunter/Jumper Manager
PU
04:18aUK car sales fall again but demand for electric vehicles surges
RE
04:17aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad
PU
04:12aNigeria uses tax credits for private firms to boost infrastructure
RE
04:11aWorld food prices dip in Aug for third month running - U.N. FAO
RE
04:11aSingapore leader in waiting seen as 'cut from same cloth' as Lee family
RE
04:03aAll eyes on Pocock as Australia meet Samoa in World Cup warmup
RE
04:02aMalaysia's top supermarket chain bans 'palm-oil-free' products, government urges others to follow
RE
03:58aGerman finance minister calls for urgent progress on EU banking union
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group