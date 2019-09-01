All in the Family: The Three Best Vehicles For You and Yours

The best vehicles for families can be found anywhere, but some are better than others.



They say the hardest job in the world is being a parent, and I couldn't agree more. Heck, I don't even know how my parents put up with my shenanigans and made it out unscathed. Every family needs family-friendly transportation, and there are several options to choose from.

The ideal family car has changed from generation to generation. What people considered family-friendly even five years ago has changed. And there are other factors that play into deciding which car is best for the family. Factors that include living in a city versus the suburbs, how many kids you have, how far you'll be going, how many rows of seats, and more. After some hefty research, I've come up with the three best vehicles that are the most family-friendly. Keeping your family safe and comfortable is important.

There are all sorts of families out there: big, small, and medium. Everyone has their own tastes and comfort requirements when it comes to buying a vehicle, and families are no different. You don't want to own something that won't seat you and your family comfortably but you also don't want to blow your budget on something that has a little too much room. Car manufacturers have built vehicles that are tailored to specific family sizes, so those are the best vehicles to list instead of an all-encompassing vehicle. I've listed the best available SUV, car, and van.

SUVs have become the preferred mode of transportation for families over the last couple of decades. In the past, it was always the minivan, but SUVs are all the rage. If you're going to go for the best SUV for the family, go big. The best SUV to haul the family around is not only a good-looking vehicle, but it comes equipped with a strong motor. This SUV is better known as the 2019 Kia Telluride.



It offers three-row seating that will keep the inside comfortable and spacious for all. In a crowded field of three-row SUVs, the Telluride stands out. It features eight-passenger seating, a strong V6 engine with surprisingly good gas efficiency (23 mpg combined), a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds, and great handling. This SUV also has a neat family-friendly feature known as Quiet Mode, which disables the vehicle's rear-seat speakers. There are plenty of USB ports and 12-volt power outlets to charge the kids' electronic devices. Because you're carrying precious cargo, there are helpful safety features including an innovative live camera to help with blind spots once the turn signal is used.

Best Family Car: 2019 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord set the bar long ago as one of the best cars to own even if you didn't have a family. Now, it's crossed over into being one of the best family vehicles out there. The 2019 version is full of goodies including a 'fastback' styling that brings out a catchy European sport-sedan design. It's a perfect choice for new families that are still in the car-seat stage.

It features a roomy back seat that is perfect for bigger child seats, a huge trunk to fill with strollers and other items for a day out with the kiddos. It's one of the safest cars with several safety features including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. When it comes to the driving experience, you'll be greeted with agile handling, surprisingly quick acceleration, a fuel-efficient four-cylinder motor, and a smooth ride. The car is also offered as a Hybrid for extra fuel savings.

The minivan is, in my eyes, the quintessential family vehicle. Some of the more popular minivans are the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica, but the Honda Odyssey takes home the gold medal. It was redesigned for the 2018 model year and has carried over its popularity into 2019. This thing comes loaded with family-friendly features including sideways-sliding second-row seats that can be adjusted to create a centered walking space. You can also arrange the seats to make side-by-side grouping.

The V6 engine is powerful for a minivan (280 hp) and offers decent fuel economy at 22 mpg combined. There are six trim levels available and each one offers superb handling and precise steering. The EX model is a great choice that features eight-passenger seating, power-sliding doors, three-zone climate control, and numerous safety features. If you opt for higher trims, you can enjoy Wi-Fi hotspots, in-cabin camera, and an onboard vacuum.

Whatever ride you choose to haul the family in, just make sure it's comfortable, safe and fits your situation best. The above three vehicles are great buys and offer the best features to make driving fun for the family.

