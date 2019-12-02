All the Best Galaxy S10 Plus, Note10, Note9 & S9 Plus Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Latest Samsung Galaxy Cell Phone Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Samsung Galaxy Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best Galaxy Cyber Monday savings

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

● Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Galaxy Note10+ smartphones - pay nothing today and get the Galaxy Note10 for as little as $20/month at Sprint

● Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)

● Save up to 45% on Samsung Galaxy S10 - at Sprint (including deals on the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone)

● Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)

● Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S8 & S9 smartphones at Boost Mobile

● Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - regularly $41.67/mo (with Sprint Flex Lease, offer ends 1/9)

● Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/mo - pick up the Galaxy S10e on sale now at Sprint (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time.

Some of the best smartphones on the market are part of the Samsung Galaxy line. Aimed to replace the Samsung Galaxy Note9, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 was released in August 2019 with 256GB storage, live focus for video and Infinity-O display. For their flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 arrived to replace the Samsung Galaxy S9 along with the Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung still edges out Apple as the top smartphone brand of 2019 because of the sales of the Samsung Galaxy flagship mobile devices like the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy S10. Both cell phones are an improvement to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9, respectively, in terms of display, processor, camera quality and overall functionality.

Sprint are Verizon offer some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy cell phones and smartwatches. For instance, one can own the Galaxy S10 for $0 through the Sprint Flex lease when adding a new line (runs until December 26th) Those who want the latest Galaxy Watch can avail of the smartwatch at 50 percent off with the Galaxy S10 offer.

