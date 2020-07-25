All travellers to UK from Spain to face quarantine, Scotland says

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - All travellers to the United
Kingdom from Spain arriving after midnight (2300 GMT) on
Saturday will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days to
ensure they do not spread coronavirus, Scotland's government
said on Saturday.
"Spain will be removed from the list of countries exempt
from quarantine requirements due to an increased number of cases
of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last few days," Scotland's
government said in a statement.
"The decision, also made by the devolved administrations in
Northern Ireland and Wales as well as the UK Government, has
been made to reduce the risk of the transmission of the virus by
those travelling from Spain," it added.
The United Kingdom's four constituent nations - England,
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - each set their own
COVID-19 policies, but follow similar rules in most cases.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)