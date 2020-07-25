Log in
All travellers to UK from Spain to face quarantine, Scotland says

07/25/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - All travellers to the United Kingdom from Spain arriving after midnight (2300 GMT) on Saturday will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days to ensure they do not spread coronavirus, Scotland's government said on Saturday.

"Spain will be removed from the list of countries exempt from quarantine requirements due to an increased number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last few days," Scotland's government said in a statement.

"The decision, also made by the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland and Wales as well as the UK Government, has been made to reduce the risk of the transmission of the virus by those travelling from Spain," it added.

The United Kingdom's four constituent nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - each set their own COVID-19 policies, but follow similar rules in most cases. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)

