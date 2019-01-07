AllPriv Named CES INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE in CYBERSECURITY & PERSONAL PRIVACY Category

DevPriv announced today that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Cybersecurity category for its AllPriv Laptop Pocket Shield (LPS) solution. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled, an invitation-only technology event bringing together top media and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the best products expected in 2019.

The prestigious Innovation Awards recognize a very select group of honorees across innovative product categories to be showcased in 2019.

DevPriv has designed a disruptive solution for the data and communications protections of professionals on the go. LPS is the result of over four years of R&D by IT and security experts and has been recognized by three US and international awarded patents and seven more that are pending.

Offering military-grade security, the LPS features more than 20 services usually located in server rooms -- from firewalls to routers, AI and blockchain. The solution is primarily designed for large enterprises, banks, government or military organizations that need their staff to be mobile while having the highest cybersecurity requirements.

AllPriv has already been selected by Credit Agricole, Europe’s third largest bank, to equip its mobile staff and is in final talks with additional financial institutions. Other industries that have expressed interest include the French Special Forces, and military from other countries. An announcement of these additional deployments will be released in the near future.

“This award represents a peer-recognition of AllPriv’s advances in safeguarding major institutions’ data and communications security as staff mobility and telecommuting expand,” said DevPriv CEO Mickael Leal. “After enjoying commercial success in Europe, and early traction internationally, this is further validation of our new technology and financial endeavors in the USA and beyond.”

DevPriv will be present at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from Jan. 8-11. As one of the few companies selected to join the FRENCH TECH Occitanie delegation, it will exhibit at the “Eureka Park”, booth number 50,000, located close to the Park entrance.

About DevPriv:

DevPriv is an innovative company providing end-to-end solutions for securing laptop connections on the go. Based on military technology, its products have received recognition from the defense and enterprise communities, and are being deployed by Credit Agricole, Europe’s third largest bank. Headquartered in France, the company is now expanding across Europe and the USA where early product showings have received excellent response from lead customers.

