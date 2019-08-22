Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AllSportsMarket Responds to SEC Complaint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday August 19, 2019, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil action in Federal Court in the District of Columbia against Crystal World Holdings, Inc., The New Sports Economy Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and Christopher Paul Rabalais personally. The complaint basically claims that the non-profit entity (formed in 2011) was a vehicle for illegal unregistered stock sales in Crystal World Holdings, Inc. (formed in 2014) to no useful purpose other than enrichment of the founder and that our overall claims were untrue.

Our June 7, 2019 Wells response, which recaps our story from the beginning, is posted here as our official position: https://www.thenewsportseconomy.com/2019/08/20/in-the-matter-of-crystal-world-holdings-inc-ho-13397/.

Last week, the first letter of intent was sent by a U.S. sports league directly to the SEC petitioning to raise seven figures on our platform. We also received the commitment of a major college to help promote the platform and educational curriculum. AllSportsMarket is a creating an asset class around sports and a financial learning tool.

Since the first market in 2004, the team at AllSportsMarket has sought out legal certainty, straining every resource. The laws regarding capital formation in the United States are extremely complex and ever-changing. Confirming this, the SEC has a comment release out from July on exactly this topic: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2019-97

“We intend to work out this matter to a successful settlement and avoid the costs and risks of trial for both parties,” says Chris Rabalais.

About AllSportsMarket

AllSportsMarket ("ASM") is an experimental exchange where investors can buy and sell sports teams, just like traditional stocks, and earn dividends when their teams win or appreciate in value. The ASM exchange is operated by The New Sports Economy Institute ("NSEI"), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax exempt organization registered in California and approved by the Internal Revenue Service.

We will continue to collaborate with the SEC, and other regulatory agencies as needed, through a continuous and transparent dialogue to determine how ASM's sports stocks and the concept of sports investing should ultimately be regulated. 

Media Contacts:
Keira Rodriguez
Senior Media Strategist
TallGrass Public Relations
keira.rodriguez@tallgrasspr.com
914.830.3241

Jason Henry
AllSportsMarket Media Relations
jason@AllSportsMarket.com
(705) 772-7066

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pOVERSTOCK COM : CEO resigns after 'Deep State' comments roil stock
AQ
03:40pSERENT CAPITAL : Invests in Davisware, a Leading Field Services ERP Software Company
BU
03:39pOPTRUST : Appoints Peter Lindley as CEO
PR
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 22
DJ
03:33pNEWS CORP DEVELOPING 'KNEWZ.COM' SERVICE TO TAKE ON GOOGLE NEWS : Wsj
RE
03:33pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pIn the Midst of Hardware Hacking Wave, ERI Offers to Help New Yorkers Breathe Easier
BU
03:31pUS Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs
PR
03:31pKB HOME : Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group