AllYouBet : to Close at the End of the Month

Popular online sportsbook and casino will cease operations on 29 February but may return as a portal for players

AllYouBet, the popular online sportsbook and casino brand, is saying goodbye to its players after management took the decision to close the site from 29February.

Players can still access AllYouBet until the end of the month, so there is still plenty of time for them to enjoy the huge range of sports odds and markets as well as slots and casino games.

AllYouBet also offers 24/7 customer support and some of the fastest deposit and withdrawal times of all online sportsbooks and casinos.

Players are advised to withdraw any remaining wagering balance on or before 29 February.

Management took the decision to shut down the brand because after ten successful years the company is moving onto new ventures.

The good news for players is that AllYouBet might reopen as a portal where they will be able to access a vast library of information about online sports betting and casino.

George Lawther, Brand Manager at AllYouBet, said: “I would like to thank players for wagering with us over the years – it has been a pleasure to provide you with our market-leading sportsbook and casino.

“It was a tough decision to close AllYouBet but one that we had to take nonetheless. While it may be goodbye for now, we hope the brand will return as a portal in the not too distant future.”

