Allblanc : Mirror Fit, a Healthcare Mirror Display, to Be Unveiled for the First Time at CES 2019

01/07/2019 | 10:27pm EST

  • Allblanc will transform the fitness Industry with Smart Healthcare

Allblanc will launch its healthcare mirror display ‘Allblanc Mirror Fit’ at CES 2019, the world’s largest consumer electronics show in Las Vegas from Jan. 8 to 11.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006117/en/

Allblanc launches its healthcare mirror display Allblanc Mirror Fit at CES 2019. Allblanc Mirror Fit ...

Allblanc launches its healthcare mirror display Allblanc Mirror Fit at CES 2019. Allblanc Mirror Fit, a mirror display-based healthcare device is a new platform that is being developed to enable users to learn diverse exercises remotely at home or in a fitness center. (Photo: Business Wire)

‘Allblanc Mirror Fit,’ a mirror display-based healthcare device that Allblanc will unveil for the first time in Korea in January, 2019 is a new platform that is being developed to enable users to learn diverse exercises remotely at home or in a fitness center.

It has joined hands with a home IOT startup accelerator, COMMAX Venturus, a subsidiary of COMMAX which is a leading Korean company in smart home & security business, for the launch of the Mirror Fit service in the trade shows.

Allblanc Mirror Fit will be on display at CES 2019 in Commax Booth at Sands Expo Level 2 Hall A-D Smart City, Booth 41754.

After Allblanc unveils Allblanc Mirror Fit at CES 2019, the company will move to Barcelona, Spain to participate in MWC in February, taking a booth MWC 4YFN as a Korean sports startup.

Until now, contents for a mirror display are limited to beauty and fashion industries. However, fitness contents would be the most valuable for a mirror display since you can workout interactively by watching fitness videos and your own body at the same time.

“Allblanc Mirror Fit will take its place as a platform in the field of health rather than as a mere health device,” an Allblanc official said. “Through the mirror display, you can learn yourself kickboxing, yoga, pilates, cardio and other exercises. You and your friends can also attend live fitness classes and make exercise buddies online, which is a feature of social life unseen before the age of mirror display.”

Allblanc Mirror Fit will be first available in Korean this year and then spread to North America and Europe.

CES 2019 is the world’s gathering place for technology companies which will lead the fourth industrial revolution. The global stage for innovation introduces next-generation technologies in Fitness, Health and Wellness, Sports Tech and other categories.


