Allegheny County PA : 04-04-19 - Dr. Hacker Statement Regarding Clairton Coke Works Repairs

04/05/2019 | 02:42am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ryan Scarpino

April 4, 2019

Public Health Information Officer

412-578-8312

(office)

412-339-7995

(cell)

Ryan.Scarpino@AlleghenyCounty.us

Dr. Hacker Statement Regarding Clairton Coke Works Repairs

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) Director Dr. Karen Hacker issued the following statement regarding the completed repairs at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works:

"Earlier today we were notified by U.S. Steel that 100% desulfurization equipment is back online and is fully operational at its Clairton Coke Works facility. While we commend the company for completing repairs ahead of schedule, the SO2 emissions that resulted from the fire were unacceptable. Our recent enforcement efforts have been focused on addressing this situation as well as all other violations from the Coke Works and Mon Valley Works facilities. We will continue to be aggressive and proactive and hold U.S. Steel and all other polluters accountable.

"Air quality is one of our county's most pressing public health challenges. We all want and deserve clean air, and we will continue to use all of our tools to improve the air that we all breathe. But we cannot do this alone, and we call upon industry leaders, such as U.S. Steel, to address all non-compliance issues and improve our air quality."

# # #

Karen Hacker, MD, MPH, Director

Allegheny County Health Department - Public Information Office

542 Fourth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Phone: 412-687-ACHD (2243) Fax: 412-578-8325www.alleghenycounty.us/healthdepartment

Follow us: allegheny alerts| facebook| instagram| linkedin| twitter| youtube

Disclaimer

Allegheny County, PA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:41:06 UTC
