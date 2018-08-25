Log in
Allegheny County PA : 08-24-18 - Evergreen Road in Ross Reopens to Traffic

08/25/2018 | 01:02am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Michael Dillon

August 24, 2018

412-350-5469 (office)

Evergreen Road in Ross Reopens to Traffic

PITTSBURGH - The Department of Public Works announced today that Evergreen Road between Thompson Run Road and Park Place in Ross Township has reopened to traffic.

That section of the road has been closed since March 3, 2017 because of a landslide. The work included the removal of unstable material adjacent to the roadway.

The $170,000 project was completed by Allison Park Contractors of Allison Park, PA.

# # #

Department of Public Works

501 County Office Building 542 Forbes Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Phone: 412-350-4005 Fax: 412-350-5386 www.alleghenycounty.us

Follow us: allegheny alerts | facebook | google+ | instagram | linkedin | pinterest | twitter | youtube

Disclaimer

Allegheny County, PA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 23:01:06 UTC
