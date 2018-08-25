Allegheny County PA : 08-24-18 - Evergreen Road in Ross Reopens to Traffic

|
|
|
|
|
Evergreen Road in Ross Reopens to Traffic
PITTSBURGH - The Department of Public Works announced today that Evergreen Road between Thompson Run Road and Park Place in Ross Township has reopened to traffic.
That section of the road has been closed since March 3, 2017 because of a landslide. The work included the removal of unstable material adjacent to the roadway.
The $170,000 project was completed by Allison Park Contractors of Allison Park, PA.
