Allegheny Financial Group : Announces Fifth Annual Good Neighbor Awards

01/31/2019 | 01:42pm EST

Allegheny Financial Group awards support community projects in the North Hills area

Allegheny Financial Group, a financial planning and investment management firm, announced today the recipients of its Fifth Annual Good Neighbor Awards. The eight award recipients include: Avalon Public Library, Girls on the Run programs at Avalon and Bellevue Elementary Schools, HEARTH, North Hills Art Center, North Hills Food Bank, Northgate School District, North Hills Community Outreach, and Shaler North Hills Library.

James J. Browne, CFP®, co-founder and partner at Allegheny Financial Group stated, “We are proud to recognize and support these organizations and their valuable missions.”

To learn more about these organizations’ missions and community efforts, or to make a donation, visit:
Avalon Public Library at www.avalonlibrary.org, Girls on the Run of Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC at www.gotrmagee.org, HEARTH at www.hearth-bp.org, North Hills Art Center at www.northhillsartcenter.com, North Hills Food Bank at www.northhillsfoodbank.org, Northgate School District at www.northgate.k12.pa.us, North Hills Community Outreach at www.nhco.org, and Shaler North Hills Library at www.shalerlibrary.org.

About Allegheny Financial Group

Established in 1976 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Allegheny Financial Group, LTD is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that assists clients in every aspect of their financial life, including financial planning, portfolio management, market analysis, risk management, and business and estate planning. The firm’s broker-dealer division, Allegheny Investments, LTD, was founded in 1977, and together the firms have an excess of $4 billion in assets under advisement. For more information, go to www.alleghenyfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2019
