Allegheny Financial Group : Announces Fifth Annual Good Neighbor Awards

Allegheny Financial Group, a financial planning and investment
management firm, announced today the recipients of its Fifth Annual Good
Neighbor Awards. The eight award recipients include: Avalon Public
Library, Girls on the Run programs at Avalon and Bellevue Elementary
Schools, HEARTH, North Hills Art Center, North Hills Food Bank,
Northgate School District, North Hills Community Outreach, and Shaler
North Hills Library.
James J. Browne, CFP®, co-founder and partner at Allegheny Financial
Group stated, “We are proud to recognize and support these organizations
and their valuable missions.”
To learn more about these organizations’ missions and community efforts,
or to make a donation, visit:
Avalon Public Library at www.avalonlibrary.org,
Girls on the Run of Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC at www.gotrmagee.org,
HEARTH at www.hearth-bp.org,
North Hills Art Center at www.northhillsartcenter.com,
North Hills Food Bank at www.northhillsfoodbank.org,
Northgate School District at www.northgate.k12.pa.us,
North Hills Community Outreach at www.nhco.org,
and Shaler North Hills Library at www.shalerlibrary.org.
About Allegheny Financial Group
Established in 1976 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Allegheny Financial
Group, LTD is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that assists
clients in every aspect of their financial life, including financial
planning, portfolio management, market analysis, risk management, and
business and estate planning. The firm’s broker-dealer division,
Allegheny Investments, LTD, was founded in 1977, and together the firms
have an excess of $4 billion in assets under advisement. For more
information, go to www.alleghenyfinancial.com.
