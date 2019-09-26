Allegheny National Forest : Marienville Ranger District Accepting Comments on Project Proposals

KC Midstream Solutions Forest Road 261 Special Use Pipeline Project: The proposed action is to construct, maintain, and use a 4-inch diameter plastic natural gas pipeline within Forest Road 261 and along an oil and gas access road for the purpose of transporting natural gas from wells owned by Howard Drilling, Inc. in Lot 186 to existing KC Midstream Solutions, LLC operations in Lot 146 for processing and marketing (see attached map). The proposed authorization would involve approximately 3.6 acres (8,200 feet long by 20 feet wide) of National Forest System lands. If approved, the project, known as the KC Midstream Solutions Forest Road 261 Special Use Pipeline Project, would be authorized for up to 20 years. The proposed action responds to KC Midstream Solutions' request to construct, maintain, and use a natural gas pipeline on National Forest System lands. The proposed pipeline is located in Management Area 2.2, which is an area considered suitable for pipelines (Forest Plan, page 37). See attached map (pdf) (jpg).