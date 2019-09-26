Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Allegheny National Forest : Marienville Ranger District Accepting Comments on Project Proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

KC Midstream Solutions Forest Road 261 Special Use Pipeline Project: The proposed action is to construct, maintain, and use a 4-inch diameter plastic natural gas pipeline within Forest Road 261 and along an oil and gas access road for the purpose of transporting natural gas from wells owned by Howard Drilling, Inc. in Lot 186 to existing KC Midstream Solutions, LLC operations in Lot 146 for processing and marketing (see attached map). The proposed authorization would involve approximately 3.6 acres (8,200 feet long by 20 feet wide) of National Forest System lands. If approved, the project, known as the KC Midstream Solutions Forest Road 261 Special Use Pipeline Project, would be authorized for up to 20 years. The proposed action responds to KC Midstream Solutions' request to construct, maintain, and use a natural gas pipeline on National Forest System lands. The proposed pipeline is located in Management Area 2.2, which is an area considered suitable for pipelines (Forest Plan, page 37). See attached map (pdf) (jpg).

Disclaimer

Allegheny National Forest published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
06:48pU.S.-China trade negotiations set to resume on Oct. 10 - CNBC
RE
06:44pGM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain
RE
06:43pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : President of Colombia is Designated President Emeritus of the Private Sector of the Americas
PU
06:42pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
06:39pAmazon sued for marketing charcoal produced on land seized by Cuba in 1960s
RE
06:32pQuad/Graphics pays $9.9 million to settle U.S. bribery, sanctions charges
RE
06:23pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Mobilizing technologies, innovations, knowledge and expertise to reshape food systems
PU
06:23pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : UNDP renew partnership to better deliver on the 2030 Agenda
PU
06:23pINDONESIA : Scaling Up Geothermal Energy by Reducing Exploration Risks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
2IDEX CORPORATION : IDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
3SAMSUNG BIOEPIS : Announces Phase 3 Results of SB8, Bevacizumab Biosimilar Candidate, at the European Socie..
4BANCO BRADESCO : BANCO BRADESCO : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.
5RESECURITY : Experts To Attend GovWare 2019 in Singapore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group