Allegion Hosts Students for Manufacturing Day, Honors Inaugural Class Members of New CNC Apprenticeship Program

Allegion Americas, a leading provider of security products and solutions, hosted more than 30 students at its Manufacturing Day in Princeton, Illinois, on Tuesday, Oct. 29 – part of a nationwide effort to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

Supported by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) in the U.S., Manufacturing Day is an annual event in October when manufacturers open their doors to help educate people about the modern industry. Allegion held six Manufacturing Days throughout the month, impacting more than 450 students in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Washington.

“The future of manufacturing has never been brighter as the introduction of new digital tools, the application of technology and the strong focus to enhance the customer experience has never been greater. The opportunities for prospective employees to engage in meaningful, challenging work that utilizes their vast array of skills and creates long-term career growth exists in many forms,” said Allegion Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Integrated Supply Chain Chris Muhlenkamp.

For nearly 70 years, the Illinois facility has produced LCN® door closers. Students and teachers who attended Allegion’s 2019 Manufacturing Day there were given site tours to see, first-hand, how those products are made and how employees are empowered to innovate in manufacturing processes. The students also engaged in assembly workshops that exposed them to advanced skills in lean manufacturing.

Muhlenkamp told students, “A career in manufacturing provides an experience full of excitement, enthusiasm and learning, while creating friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. Individuals seeking to be empowered, to bring value each and every day, and to make a difference can find that challenge with a career in manufacturing here at Allegion.”

Allegion is not only working to attract new talent to the manufacturing industry, but also to reskill and upskill current talent. In fact, through its efforts to actively address what’s become known as the “skills gap,” Allegion is developing skilled trade apprenticeships and offering tuition reimbursement program opportunities.

Following the Manufacturing Day event, the company celebrated a new Computer Numerical Controlled (CNC) machine apprenticeship in Princeton that has an inaugural class of 17 current employees. Allegion’s CNC apprentices have committed to up to 144 hours of online coursework and 6,000-8,000 hours of hands-on learning, dependent on their previous experiences. At the end of the program, apprentices will each earn a U.S. Department of Labor journey worker’s card – a special certification for specific skilled trades that they can carry with them throughout their careers.

“At Allegion, we believe investments in tools and technology are essential elements of being able to provide customers with shorter delivery cycle times and higher quality. They’re also essential to empowering our employees and keeping them safe at the same time,” said Allegion Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Shelley Meador. “Running CNC machines utilizes problem solving and troubleshooting, programming, digitization and automation. Our apprentices will have the opportunity to learn and grow in these areas, and we’re excited to embrace their initiative and support these efforts at Allegion.”

Today, Allegion employs more than 300 workers in Princeton, Illinois, and more than 2,500 in manufacturing across the U.S.

