Allegion : Ventures Adds HqO to Its Investment Portfolio, Signifying Continued Growth of IoT in the Workplace

Allegion Ventures – a $50 million corporate venture fund of Allegion plc – has added another innovative company to its investment portfolio: Boston-based HqO, a tenant experience platform for commercial real estate.

HqO’s tenant app gives employees all-in-one control over their workplace experience, and connects them to local amenities, e-commerce, events and the building community. Its dashboard enables property managers to better understand tenant needs and improve the building ecosystem, helping increase their revenue opportunities and tenant retention.

Allegion Ventures President Rob Martens noted that HqO’s software platform facilitates seamless access in the modern workplace, connecting people to services, experiences and each other. Like other Allegion Ventures portfolio companies Robin and Pindrop, this investment in HqO signifies the growing role the IoT plays in the commercial market.

“HqO’s platform is changing the way owners and operators think about the tenant experience – using software to add value,” Martens said. “As a strategic investor, Allegion Ventures can help HqO grow through our expertise in secure seamless access and people flow, as well as our experiences in commercial real estate, institutional buildings, channel distribution and the global marketplace.”

Importantly, HqO regards security as a core pillar of the tenant experience.

“Since day one, our focus and commitment has been to help landlords create places people love with software,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and co-founder of HqO. “Every day, the HqO team works incredibly hard to create the software layer for the built environment, and it’s encouraging to bring Allegion Ventures on as a strategic investor, among other renowned global business leaders.”

Allegion Ventures was launched in 2018 to accelerate the growth of innovative technologies and products. This newest investment is part of a $6 million fundraising round for HqO.

About Allegion Ventures

Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technologies and products that have the potential to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive. For more information, please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.

About HqO

HqO is a tenant experience platform that enables landlords to create places people love. Headquartered in Boston, HqO partners with the leading landlords, property managers, and brokers who want to attract innovative tenants, provide a premium experience, and increase overall asset value. For more information, visit https://www.HqO.co or follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp.

