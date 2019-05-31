Allegion : Ventures Adds HqO to Its Investment Portfolio, Signifying Continued Growth of IoT in the Workplace

Allegion
Ventures – a $50 million corporate venture fund of Allegion
plc – has added another innovative company to its investment
portfolio: Boston-based HqO,
a tenant experience platform for commercial real estate.
HqO’s tenant app gives employees all-in-one control over their workplace
experience, and connects them to local amenities, e-commerce, events and
the building community. Its dashboard enables property managers to
better understand tenant needs and improve the building ecosystem,
helping increase their revenue opportunities and tenant retention.
Allegion Ventures President Rob Martens noted that HqO’s software
platform facilitates seamless access in the modern workplace, connecting
people to services, experiences and each other. Like other Allegion
Ventures portfolio companies Robin
and Pindrop,
this investment in HqO signifies the growing role the IoT plays in the
commercial market.
“HqO’s platform is changing the way owners and operators think about the
tenant experience – using software to add value,” Martens said. “As a
strategic investor, Allegion Ventures can help HqO grow through our
expertise in secure seamless access and people flow, as well as our
experiences in commercial real estate, institutional buildings, channel
distribution and the global marketplace.”
Importantly, HqO regards security as a core pillar of the tenant
experience.
“Since day one, our focus and commitment has been to help landlords
create places people love with software,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and
co-founder of HqO. “Every day, the HqO team works incredibly hard to
create the software layer for the built environment, and it’s
encouraging to bring Allegion Ventures on as a strategic investor, among
other renowned global business leaders.”
Allegion Ventures was launched in 2018 to accelerate the growth of
innovative technologies and products. This newest investment is part of
a $6 million fundraising round for HqO.
About Allegion Ventures
Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests
in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technologies
and products that have the potential to make security and access
smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive. For more information,
please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.
About HqO
HqO is a tenant experience platform that enables landlords to create
places people love. Headquartered in Boston, HqO partners with the
leading landlords, property managers, and brokers who want to attract
innovative tenants, provide a premium experience, and increase overall
asset value. For more information, visit https://www.HqO.co
or follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp.
