Allegis Corporation : Pivots to Help America Get Back to Work; Designs Covid-19 Face Shield for U.S. Manufacturers

Allegis Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of access and security components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has designed and is producing a protective face shield specifically to help North American manufacturers and processors protect their workers from Covid-19 within their plants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005610/en/

Face shield engineered by Allegis Corporation will help manufacturers reopen while reducing spread of Covid-19 virus among workers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through its newly acquired flexible products division located in the Chicago area, Allegis (www.allegiscorp.com) is building protective face shields for workers who require protection while working in the manufacturing and processing sectors of the economy.

At the request of a long-standing customer, Genie, a Terex brand, Allegis designed and produced enough materials to build an initial 5,000 face shields for Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, Washington, in just four business days.

“We pivoted fast to make these face shields for our customer,” said Rick Frank, Allegis Director of Sales. “We mustered our expertise in engineering and design, sourcing and manufacturing to produce these face shields for the doctors, nurses and other frontline workers at Overlake Medical Center.”

Getting American Manufacturers Back to Work

While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold with no clear sight as to when it will be defeated, business leaders and workers alike want to get back to work and return the U.S. economy back to where it was before the pandemic hit.

“If we’re going to get our country moving again,” said Clayton Keister, CEO of Allegis Corporation, “we all need to be nimble and ready to adapt quickly to change.”

The company’s 140 employees, many of whom have been working remotely, have been proactively reaching out to customers to listen carefully to what they need to safely open up their manufacturing and processing plants. Until there is a proven vaccine, manufacturers and processors have been telling Allegis they must provide additional safety equipment to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in manufacturing and processing facilities.

Based on demand for Allegis’ face shields, the company is presently making 500 face shields per day at Rhopac Products, which it acquired in October 2019. Allegis, deemed an essential business during the Covid-19 crisis, has received orders for the face shields from numerous manufacturers, including Fortune 500 companies. The company intends to increase production considering the need for face shields by its customers for the foreseeable future. The Allegis face shield is made entirely in the USA with components sourced from U.S. suppliers.

“We’re not a face shield or a PPE manufacturer,” said Keister, “but when our customers learned we could make a quality shield with very little lead time and do it all right here in the U.S., they immediately responded. I’m proud of our team and their can-do spirit in getting America back to work.”

The Allegis protective face shield features a clear shield protecting facial area (nose, mouth, eyes) made of a lightweight clear 12" x 12" film with 1.25" foam cushion. An adjustable headband allows it to fit nearly all heads. The face shields are sold by the case in quantities of 50 face shields per case.

About Allegis

Founded in 1969, Allegis Corporation, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a global supplier of access hardware and security components. To learn more, visit: www.allegiscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005610/en/