Allego : Closes 2018 with Q4 SaaS Bookings Up 89 Percent

02/14/2019 | 09:27am EST

Company achieves record growth as modern sales learning and readiness goes mainstream

Allego, the modern sales learning and readiness platform, today announced record business results for the 2018 fourth quarter, with year-over-year SaaS sales up 89 percent. The company also achieved record bookings for the full year and a customer renewal rate of 94.8 percent, as well as doubled headcount and released important product functionality.

Allego welcomed a record number of new customers in 2018, including life sciences leaders Philips Oral Healthcare, Vertos Medical, Metagenics, Agendia and United Therapeutics; Flexera, Qventus, Workable, Catalant, SnapLogic, unWired, Recorded Future and Zelis from high tech; and First Commonwealth Bank, TruChoice Financial, and Leader Bank from the financial services industry. Several customers expanded their Allego deployment enterprise-wide, showing that a modern approach to learning that incorporates personalization, reinforcement, and informal learning benefits all employees, not just sales teams.

“Allego’s strong performance proves that 2018 marks the year that sales learning and readiness software adoption went mainstream,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. “Seven of the 10 largest financial services providers, eight of the top 15 medical device makers and multiple top 10 technology firms use Allego to ensure their sales teams make the most of every customer interaction.”

Click to tweet: Allego Closes 2018 with Q4 SaaS sales up 89%, 94.8% renewal rate for the year and 2x headcount growth @AllegoSoftware

Allego also registered a record number of honors and accolades, securing 11 different awards and top company listings. This includes gold awards for Best Sales & Marketing Mobile App from The Stevie Awards and for Best Advance in Sales Training Online Application from the Brandon Hall Group. Allego was also named the 4th fastest growing New England software firm in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and a Best Places to Work (#15) by Boston Business Journal.

The company also unveiled Allego 5.0 in 2018, enabling personalized and AI-driven content and learning at scale with over 100 enhancements. In version 5.0, new customizable dashboards provide greater visibility into competency levels and engagement across individuals and teams. Powerful user and task management features automate previously time-consuming administration work.

To learn more about Allego and modern learning, please visit www.allego.com.

About Allego

Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform ensures that reps have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation. Instead of traditional onboarding and sales training marathons--which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten--sales enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that reps need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized for individual sellers as well as their selling situations, and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Nearly 150,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively.


© Business Wire 2019
