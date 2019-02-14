Allego : Closes 2018 with Q4 SaaS Bookings Up 89 Percent

Allego,
the modern sales learning and readiness platform, today announced record
business results for the 2018 fourth quarter, with year-over-year SaaS
sales up 89 percent. The company also achieved record bookings for the
full year and a customer renewal rate of 94.8 percent, as well as
doubled headcount and released important product functionality.
Allego welcomed a record number of new customers in 2018, including life
sciences leaders Philips Oral Healthcare, Vertos Medical, Metagenics,
Agendia and United Therapeutics; Flexera, Qventus, Workable, Catalant,
SnapLogic, unWired, Recorded Future and Zelis from high tech; and First
Commonwealth Bank, TruChoice Financial, and Leader Bank from the
financial services industry. Several customers expanded their Allego
deployment enterprise-wide, showing that a modern approach to learning
that incorporates personalization, reinforcement, and informal learning
benefits all employees, not just sales teams.
“Allego’s strong performance proves that 2018 marks the year that sales
learning and readiness software adoption went mainstream,” said Yuchun
Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. “Seven of the 10 largest financial
services providers, eight of the top 15 medical device makers and
multiple top 10 technology firms use Allego to ensure their sales teams
make the most of every customer interaction.”
Allego also registered a record number of honors and accolades, securing
11 different awards and top company listings. This includes gold awards
for Best Sales & Marketing Mobile App from The Stevie Awards and for
Best Advance in Sales Training Online Application from the Brandon Hall
Group. Allego was also named the 4th fastest growing New England
software firm in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and a Best Places to
Work (#15) by Boston Business Journal.
The company also unveiled Allego 5.0 in 2018, enabling personalized and
AI-driven content and learning at scale with over 100 enhancements. In
version 5.0, new customizable dashboards provide greater visibility into
competency levels and engagement across individuals and teams. Powerful
user and task management features automate previously time-consuming
administration work.
About Allego
Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform ensures that reps
have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling
situation. Instead of traditional onboarding and sales training
marathons--which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten--sales
enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh,
bite-sized learning that reps need to close deals in today’s dynamic
business environment. Content is personalized for individual sellers as
well as their selling situations, and mastered through reinforcement,
on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Nearly 150,000
professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent
messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more
frequently, and collaborate more effectively.
