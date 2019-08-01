Allego : Named a Leader in G2's Sales Training and Onboarding Software Summer 2019 Grid Report

Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform recognized for its excellent customer satisfaction and strong market presence

Allego, the modern sales learning and readiness platform, has been recognized by G2 as a leader in its G2 Grid® of the Best Sales Training and Onboarding Software solutions. The peer-to-peer review site evaluated the top sales training and onboarding tools before rating them based on a combination of G2’s real user reviews, publicly available information and third-party sources.

“This recognition by G2 validates Allego’s commitment to modern learning, which prioritizes mobile video technology and brain science over traditional one-size-fits-all training methods to help sales professionals succeed,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder at Allego. “More importantly, we pride ourselves on being a customer-centric organization, so we are especially proud that positive feedback from actual users played such a vital role in further establishing us as a market leader.”

The G2 Grid for Sales Training and Onboarding aims to help software buyers compare products based on G2’s satisfaction and usability scores, and streamlines the buying process by quickly identifying the best products based on real user experiences. Each score is calculated by a unique proprietary algorithm that analyzes multiple factors, including user satisfaction ratings, how well the product meets business requirements, quality of support, as well as ease of use, setup and admin.

The majority of customers who have reviewed Allego on G2 have given the modern sales learning and readiness platform a five star-rating. Below is a sample of recent user feedback highlighting the wide array of benefits Allego offers:

“Allego makes it easy for me to train people in 5 different time zones…Since launching Allego, my team responds to posting call recordings like posting Instagram posts - they can't wait for the feedback.”

“There are many benefits that we utilize with Allego. Some of our top ones are sales coaching, peer to peer sharing, knowledge checks, [and] flash drills for consistent learning. I also love that Allego listens to their customers and what matters to us. They do a great job at trying to understand the pain we are trying to solve for and coming up with a solution to help.”

“There are two key items that I like best about Allego. 1) The software is freshly designed with a modern feel that welcomes users with an intuitive design. This helps to achieve a high-level initial engagement. 2) The Customer Success Team has made the process of getting the system to a productive state incredibly easy and fast. Our CSM is personable and always follows through with answers to our questions and creatively thinks of ways to configure solutions to our needs.”

For more information about Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform, please visit: https://www.allego.com

About Allego

Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform ensures that reps have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation. Instead of traditional onboarding and sales training marathons–which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten–sales enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that reps need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized for individual sellers as well as their selling situations, and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. More than 150,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively.

