Allego :'s Modern Sales Learning Platform Wins BISA Technology Innovation Award

Allego
today announced that its modern sales learning and readiness platform
has been awarded the Bank
Insurance & Securities Association’s (BISA) Technology
Innovation Award, which was presented at the 44th BISA Annual
Convention, taking place from March 5–8 in Hollywood, Florida. Allego
was recognized for providing financial services firms with the tools to
ensure their sales and advisory teams have the skills, up-to-date
knowledge and coaching necessary to bring value to each and every client
interaction. Financial institutions using Allego include John Hancock,
Pacific Life, MFS, Nuveen, Global Atlantic and Ash Brokerage.
Rapidly changing markets, complex regulations, and distribution
disruption make it challenging for financial service firms to keep their
sales forces up to date and able to articulate compelling value. The
Allego platform combines training, practice, coaching and knowledge
sharing into a single app to help wholesalers, advisors and other
sellers deliver confident, consistent messaging about their firm and
products and be ready with timely and impactful insights from home
office support teams. Allego serves eight out of the highest quality 10
wholesale teams according to advisors surveyed by Fuse Research.
“Allego’s commitment to the success of customers through modern learning
techniques has revolutionized the way financial organizations train,
onboard and communicate with their employees,” said Mark Magnacca,
president and co-founder of Allego. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by
BISA for the innovation we bring to the financial services industry,
which demonstrates the positive impact Allego has had on the way
distribution teams and advisors prepare for client interactions.”
The BISA Technology Innovation Award is designed to recognize leadership
in the advancement of the financial services industry's products,
services and platforms through technology innovation. The award
highlights companies for their commitment to advancements in
technology-based solutions for the industry.
More information on the BISA Technology Awards and a full list of 2019
winners can be found on their website.
To learn more about Allego, please visit www.allego.com.
About Allego
Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform ensures that reps
have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling
situation. Instead of traditional onboarding and sales training
marathons--which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten--sales
enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh,
bite-sized learning that reps need to close deals in today’s dynamic
business environment. Content is personalized for individual sellers as
well as their selling situations, and mastered through reinforcement,
on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Nearly 150,000
professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent
messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more
frequently, and collaborate more effectively.
