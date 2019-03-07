Allego :'s Modern Sales Learning Platform Wins BISA Technology Innovation Award

Allego earns esteemed award from Bank Insurance & Securities Association for transforming the way firms train, coach and inform their sales teams

Allego today announced that its modern sales learning and readiness platform has been awarded the Bank Insurance & Securities Association’s (BISA) Technology Innovation Award, which was presented at the 44th BISA Annual Convention, taking place from March 5–8 in Hollywood, Florida. Allego was recognized for providing financial services firms with the tools to ensure their sales and advisory teams have the skills, up-to-date knowledge and coaching necessary to bring value to each and every client interaction. Financial institutions using Allego include John Hancock, Pacific Life, MFS, Nuveen, Global Atlantic and Ash Brokerage.

Rapidly changing markets, complex regulations, and distribution disruption make it challenging for financial service firms to keep their sales forces up to date and able to articulate compelling value. The Allego platform combines training, practice, coaching and knowledge sharing into a single app to help wholesalers, advisors and other sellers deliver confident, consistent messaging about their firm and products and be ready with timely and impactful insights from home office support teams. Allego serves eight out of the highest quality 10 wholesale teams according to advisors surveyed by Fuse Research.

“Allego’s commitment to the success of customers through modern learning techniques has revolutionized the way financial organizations train, onboard and communicate with their employees,” said Mark Magnacca, president and co-founder of Allego. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by BISA for the innovation we bring to the financial services industry, which demonstrates the positive impact Allego has had on the way distribution teams and advisors prepare for client interactions.”

The BISA Technology Innovation Award is designed to recognize leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services and platforms through technology innovation. The award highlights companies for their commitment to advancements in technology-based solutions for the industry.

About Allego

Allego’s modern sales learning and readiness platform ensures that reps have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation. Instead of traditional onboarding and sales training marathons--which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten--sales enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that reps need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized for individual sellers as well as their selling situations, and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Nearly 150,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively.

