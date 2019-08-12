Allen Matkins : Continues its Growth Initiative with Addition of Litigation Partner Ryan W. Smith

Allen Matkins, a California-based full-service real estate and business law firm, announced today the addition of litigation partner Ryan W. Smith to its Orange County office. Ryan represents companies and high-net-worth individuals in a variety of complex business, commercial, and civil litigation matters in state and federal courts. His practice focuses on partnership and membership disputes, breach of contracts, business torts, securities litigation, and government and regulatory investigations, among other related issues.

"Allen Matkins continues to pursue its growth initiative by adding to its depth of talented lawyers with distinct backgrounds and practices, having hired four new partners since June,” says new Allen Matkins Managing Partner Jeffrey R. Patterson. “In addition to Ryan, we welcomed labor and employment partner Grant Alexander to our Los Angeles office in June, land use partner Spencer Kallick to our Century City office in July, and real estate partner Mark Nicoletti to our Los Angeles office earlier this month. Allen Matkins has long been successful in attracting and retaining the best legal talent on the West Coast, while providing a fertile platform for attorneys eager to grow their practices.”

Ryan handles various shareholder and contract disputes on behalf of top executives and privately held companies. Ryan also represents entrepreneurs in disputes related to portfolios of investment properties throughout the Southwestern U.S., including handling a variety of lawsuits involving family inheritance disputes, alleged mismanagement of real estate properties, fraud, and breach of fiduciary duty claims.

Prior to receiving his juris doctorate from UCLA School of Law and his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, from Boston College, Ryan served in the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. He trained at Marine Scout Simmer School at the Naval Amphibious Warfare Base in Coronado, Calif., then went on to plan and command combat operations as a squad leader in Iraq, where he also trained Iraqi police. He was promoted to Sergeant ahead of many of his peers in only three and a half years of service.

Ryan is a board member and treasurer of the Noble Vikings Charity, a committee member of the Let's Be Frank About Cancer Fundraiser benefiting City of Hope, and is a trustee of November 10th Association.

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with approximately 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, and environmental and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

