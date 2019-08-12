Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allen Matkins : Continues its Growth Initiative with Addition of Litigation Partner Ryan W. Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Allen Matkins, a California-based full-service real estate and business law firm, announced today the addition of litigation partner Ryan W. Smith to its Orange County office. Ryan represents companies and high-net-worth individuals in a variety of complex business, commercial, and civil litigation matters in state and federal courts. His practice focuses on partnership and membership disputes, breach of contracts, business torts, securities litigation, and government and regulatory investigations, among other related issues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005613/en/

Ryan Smith, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryan Smith, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)

"Allen Matkins continues to pursue its growth initiative by adding to its depth of talented lawyers with distinct backgrounds and practices, having hired four new partners since June,” says new Allen Matkins Managing Partner Jeffrey R. Patterson. “In addition to Ryan, we welcomed labor and employment partner Grant Alexander to our Los Angeles office in June, land use partner Spencer Kallick to our Century City office in July, and real estate partner Mark Nicoletti to our Los Angeles office earlier this month. Allen Matkins has long been successful in attracting and retaining the best legal talent on the West Coast, while providing a fertile platform for attorneys eager to grow their practices.”

Ryan handles various shareholder and contract disputes on behalf of top executives and privately held companies. Ryan also represents entrepreneurs in disputes related to portfolios of investment properties throughout the Southwestern U.S., including handling a variety of lawsuits involving family inheritance disputes, alleged mismanagement of real estate properties, fraud, and breach of fiduciary duty claims.

Prior to receiving his juris doctorate from UCLA School of Law and his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, from Boston College, Ryan served in the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. He trained at Marine Scout Simmer School at the Naval Amphibious Warfare Base in Coronado, Calif., then went on to plan and command combat operations as a squad leader in Iraq, where he also trained Iraqi police. He was promoted to Sergeant ahead of many of his peers in only three and a half years of service.

Ryan is a board member and treasurer of the Noble Vikings Charity, a committee member of the Let's Be Frank About Cancer Fundraiser benefiting City of Hope, and is a trustee of November 10th Association.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with approximately 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, and environmental and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pFILO MINING CORP. : Announces C$40 Million Financing
AQ
06:16pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Announces Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas
PR
06:15pONEOK : Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering
PR
06:14pTENET HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of Its Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes to Refinance $4.2 Billion in Outstanding Notes
BU
06:13pPACIFIC DRILLING : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06:13pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:12pROYAL KPN : KPN once again main sponsor of SAIL
PU
06:12pJOHN LAING : part of Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP), announces the scheduled start of construction for the I-75 Modernization Segment 3 Project, Michigan's first Interstate Highway Design-Build-Finance-Maintain contract
PU
06:12pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Share Conversion
PU
06:12pTHOMSON REUTERS : announces global RegTech competition | Thomson Reuters
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. &nda..
2CARDINAL ENERGY LTD (ALBERTA) : CARDINAL ENERGY : Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for August
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : wins permanent court block against alleged disruption by mechani..
4IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the market - Chairman of the Board of Directors Election
5CALERES INC : CALERES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group