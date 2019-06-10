Log in
Allen Matkins : Welcomes Labor and Employment Partner Grant P. Alexander

06/10/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Allen Matkins, a California-based full service business and real estate law firm, announced today the addition of labor and employment partner Grant P. Alexander to its Los Angeles office. Grant's practice encompasses a wide range of employment litigation matters including the representation of employers facing wage and hour class actions, as well as claims of discrimination, harassment, misappropriation of trade secrets, and wrongful termination. He also counsels companies on various compliance issues involving free speech in the workplace, the preparation of employee handbooks, sexual harassment training, executive employment agreements, and adhering to ADA regulations for company websites and mobile apps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005695/en/

Grant P. Alexander, Partner, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Grant P. Alexander, Partner, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)

"Grant's experience and success in representing clients across a broad spectrum of employment matters – both litigation and preventive counseling – makes him a valued addition to the firm’s labor and employment practice,” says Dwight L. Armstrong, chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group at Allen Matkins. “We’re continuing to add bench strength to our labor group that already has a dynamic presence across all of our offices and throughout the West Coast.”

While Grant's diverse client list includes large companies in the food and beverage, retail, technology, and travel industries, he oftentimes works closely with CEOs and owners of smaller businesses while serving as their external human resources consultant. For example, he frequently guides startup companies – particularly in the mortgage lending space – on developing and implementing executive compensation packages. Grant has also represented clients in state and federal agency investigations, in arbitration, and before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). In response to the closely-watched issue of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, Grant has become a leading voice – both through published articles and speaking engagements – on what rights employees have, or do not have in the workplace, and how companies should be handling free speech-related disputes.

Grant received his juris doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with approximately 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.


© Business Wire 2019
