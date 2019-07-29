Log in
Allen Matkins : Welcomes Land Use Partner Spencer B. Kallick

07/29/2019 | 06:01pm BST

Allen Matkins, a California-based full-service real estate and business law firm, announced today the addition of land use partner Spencer B. Kallick to its Century City office. Having an extensive background in politics and government affairs, Spencer has an astute understanding of how appointed and elected officials approach complicated land use matters. He leverages this insight when advising investors, developers, and institutions in all aspects of real estate transactions, particularly in relation to land use entitlements and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005139/en/

Spencer B. Kallick, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Spencer B. Kallick, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)

"Spencer brings with him a unique perspective of how to navigate complex land use issues when working with public officials, especially in the local jurisdictions throughout and around Los Angeles,” says Anton ("Tony") Natsis, a name partner at Allen Matkins and Chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Group. “The dynamic and effective land use group at Allen Matkins has long been a valued and synergistic component to our well known real estate practice platform, which is widely considered to be the preeminent real estate practice group on the West Coast. Spencer's superior skill set is the perfect addition to our team.”

Prior to his thriving legal career, even before high school, Spencer worked for political campaigns and elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels. From there he went on to serve as Assistant City Attorney to numerous Southern California cities including Beverly Hills, Indio, Manhattan Beach, and South El Monte. He now plays a critical role on behalf of his clients' efforts to collaborate with public officials to help move forward large-scale and high-value development projects. Focusing primarily on Southern California cities and counties, Spencer provides land use counsel on a wide range of mixed-use projects, transit-oriented developments, affordable and senior housing projects, and infill development. He also handles complex signage issues for a variety of property owners.

Spencer received his juris doctorate from Loyola Law School and his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University. He is an active member of the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles' Real Estate & Construction Cabinet and Urban Land Institute. He sits on the Moishe House Board of Directors and Executive Committee and serves as its Vice-Chair, and is on Northwestern University Hillel's Board of Directors.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with approximately 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, and environmental and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.


© Business Wire 2019
