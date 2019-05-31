Log in
AllerGenis to Showcase Latest Research Breakthroughs at EAACI Congress 2019

05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Researchers will present new data broadening the capabilities of AllerGenis’ next-generation food allergy diagnostics

Data-driven food allergy diagnostics company, AllerGenis, LLC today announced its activities at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2019 being held from June 1st through 5th in Lisbon, Portugal, with the theme of bringing precision medicine into the field of allergy and clinical immunology. Consistent with this theme, the company will present new research results demonstrating the efficacy of its precision diagnostic technology in stratifying food allergy patient populations, and will hold a symposium detailing the advancements of precision medicine in the field of food allergies.

The symposium, titled “The Utility of Epitope Mapping: A High Resolution, Precision Diagnostic Platform to Longitudinally Subtype, Assess, and Manage Patients in Food Allergy,” will be held Monday, June 3rd, at 12:45 WEST and will showcase the potential of AllerGenis’ next-generation epitope mapping technology in enhancing the ability of providers to assess and monitor food allergic patients over time. The symposium will be presented by Hugh Sampson, MD, FAAAAI, Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

AllerGenis’ poster presentations will showcase its latest epitope mapping research breakthroughs, which aim to validate the diagnostic assay’s capabilities and its viability with multiple allergens and illustrate the depth of actionable data possible with AllerGenis’ technology solutions. The accepted abstracts are now available online on the EAACI Congress 2019 website, and the presentations are detailed below:

Poster Title: Predicting Eliciting Dose at Food Challenge Using Epitope Mapping in Peanut-Allergic Children
Session Title: Diagnosis and treatment of food allergy
Session Date & Time: Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 from 13:30 - 15:00 WEST
Session Number: PDS 04
Location: Poster Discussion Zone A
 
Poster Title: Epitope-Specific Antibody Profiling in Food Allergy Using Novel Multiplex Immunoassay: Design and Validation
Session Title: Mechanisms of food allergy
Session Date & Time: Monday, June 3rd, 2019 from 12:15 - 13:45 WEST
Session Number: TPS 28
Location: Thematic Poster Exhibition (on exhibition floor)
 
Poster Title: Epitope-Specific Antibody Binding on Major Hen’s Egg-White Allergen, Ovomucoid, Using Novel Multiplex Immunoassay
Session Title: Profiling food allergens
Session Date & Time: Monday, June 3rd, 2019 from 15:45 - 17:15 WEST
Session Number: PDS 19
Location: Poster Discussion Zone C
 
Poster Title: Discovery and Validation of a High-Performance Diagnostic Test for Peanut Allergy
Session Title: New trends in allergy diagnosis
Session Date & Time: Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 10:30 - 12:00 WEST
Session Number: LB PDS 06
Location: e-Poster Area D (FIL)
 

About AllerGenis

Established in 2017 and located in Hatfield, PA, AllerGenis develops precision, data-driven diagnostics to help healthcare providers more accurately and safely diagnose, assess, and monitor patients with food allergies. The company was founded out of a collaboration between Genisphere, provider of the 3DNA® platform for targeted drug delivery, and Hugh Sampson MD, of the Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. AllerGenis’ proprietary epitope mapping technology is based on immunological research by Dr. Sampson and leverages Genisphere’s expertise in improving sensitivity of diagnostic tests. AllerGenis is creating the largest food allergy knowledge base populated by individual patient epitope signatures derived from epitope mapping, clinical history, and patient-reported outcomes to gain clinical insights.
For more information, visit AllerGenis.com.


© Business Wire 2019
