AllerGenis to Showcase Latest Research Breakthroughs at EAACI Congress 2019

Data-driven food allergy diagnostics company, AllerGenis, LLC today
announced its activities at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical
Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2019 being held from June 1st through 5th in
Lisbon, Portugal, with the theme of bringing precision medicine into the
field of allergy and clinical immunology. Consistent with this theme,
the company will present new research results demonstrating the efficacy
of its precision diagnostic technology in stratifying food allergy
patient populations, and will hold a symposium detailing the
advancements of precision medicine in the field of food allergies.
The symposium, titled “The Utility of Epitope Mapping: A High
Resolution, Precision Diagnostic Platform to Longitudinally Subtype,
Assess, and Manage Patients in Food Allergy,” will be held Monday, June
3rd, at 12:45 WEST and will showcase the potential of AllerGenis’
next-generation epitope mapping technology in enhancing the ability of
providers to assess and monitor food allergic patients over time. The
symposium will be presented by Hugh Sampson, MD, FAAAAI, Director of the
Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount
Sinai.
AllerGenis’ poster presentations will showcase its latest epitope
mapping research breakthroughs, which aim to validate the diagnostic
assay’s capabilities and its viability with multiple allergens and
illustrate the depth of actionable data possible with AllerGenis’
technology solutions. The accepted abstracts are now available online on
the EAACI Congress 2019 website,
and the presentations are detailed below:
|
Poster Title: Predicting Eliciting Dose at Food Challenge
Using Epitope Mapping in Peanut-Allergic Children
|
Session Title: Diagnosis and treatment of food allergy
|
Session Date & Time: Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 from 13:30
- 15:00 WEST
|
Session Number: PDS 04
|
Location: Poster Discussion Zone A
|
|
Poster Title: Epitope-Specific Antibody Profiling in Food
Allergy Using Novel Multiplex Immunoassay: Design and Validation
|
Session Title: Mechanisms of food allergy
|
Session Date & Time: Monday, June 3rd, 2019 from 12:15 -
13:45 WEST
|
Session Number: TPS 28
|
Location: Thematic Poster Exhibition (on exhibition floor)
|
|
Poster Title: Epitope-Specific Antibody Binding on Major
Hen’s Egg-White Allergen, Ovomucoid, Using Novel Multiplex
Immunoassay
|
Session Title: Profiling food allergens
|
Session Date & Time: Monday, June 3rd, 2019 from 15:45 -
17:15 WEST
|
Session Number: PDS 19
|
Location: Poster Discussion Zone C
|
|
Poster Title: Discovery and Validation of a High-Performance
Diagnostic Test for Peanut Allergy
|
Session Title: New trends in allergy diagnosis
|
Session Date & Time: Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 10:30 -
12:00 WEST
|
Session Number: LB PDS 06
|
Location: e-Poster Area D (FIL)
|
About AllerGenis
Established in 2017 and located in Hatfield, PA, AllerGenis develops
precision, data-driven diagnostics to help healthcare providers more
accurately and safely diagnose, assess, and monitor patients with food
allergies. The company was founded out of a collaboration between
Genisphere, provider of the 3DNA® platform for targeted drug delivery,
and Hugh Sampson MD, of the Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy
Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. AllerGenis’
proprietary epitope mapping technology is based on immunological
research by Dr. Sampson and leverages Genisphere’s expertise in
improving sensitivity of diagnostic tests. AllerGenis is creating the
largest food allergy knowledge base populated by individual patient
epitope signatures derived from epitope mapping, clinical history, and
patient-reported outcomes to gain clinical insights.
For more
information, visit AllerGenis.com.
