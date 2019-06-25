Log in
Allergan Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Allergan plc is Fair to Shareholders – AGN

06/25/2019 | 10:37am EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) is fair to Allergan shareholders. On behalf of Allergan shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Allergan shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Allergan Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Allergan merger investigation concerns whether Allergan and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Allergan shareholders; (2) determine whether AbbVie is underpaying for Allergan; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Allergan shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Allergan shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/allergan-plc-agn-stock-merger-abbvie/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
