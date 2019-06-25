Allergan Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Allergan plc is Fair to Shareholders – AGN

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) is fair to Allergan shareholders. On behalf of Allergan shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



The Allergan merger investigation concerns whether Allergan and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Allergan shareholders; (2) determine whether AbbVie is underpaying for Allergan; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Allergan shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

