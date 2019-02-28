Allergan Shareholder and Corporate Governance Advocate to Support Appaloosa Proposal

Appaloosa LP and John Chevedden announced today that, following
discussions between Appaloosa and Mr. Chevedden regarding their
respective shareholder proposals calling for Allergan plc to separate
the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chevedden has
determined to withdraw his proposal and support Appaloosa’s proposal.
Mr. Chevedden said, “The Appaloosa proposal is the better proposal for
Allergan shareholders because it contemplates immediate implementation
upon approval by shareholders.”
David Tepper, President of Appaloosa, said, “John Chevedden has worked
tirelessly for many years to advance important corporate governance
initiatives and we are gratified that he shares our view regarding the
need for an immediate separation of the Chairman and CEO roles at
Allergan. Mr. Chevedden’s decision to withdraw his proposal will
eliminate unnecessary confusion, enabling shareholders to focus on
effecting meaningful changes to the leadership structure at Allergan as
a first step to arresting the company’s decline.”
Mr. Chevedden noted that his proposals on this same topic won more than
42% of the for and against votes at both the Allergan 2016 and 2018
annual general meetings. These meetings were held in Ireland by
Allergan, which Mr. Chevedden believes discouraged shareholder
participation.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Funds advised by Appaloosa LP (“Appaloosa”) have submitted to Allergan
plc (“Allergan”) a shareholder proposal to separate the roles of
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to be considered at Allergan’s 2019
annual general meeting of shareholders. This communication is not a
solicitation of proxies and Appaloosa is not seeking authority to vote
any proxy in connection with Allergan’s annual general meeting.
Shareholders should NOT send us any proxy card. Following the
dissemination of Allergan’s proxy materials for the annual general
meeting, shareholders will be able to vote for Appaloosa’s shareholder
proposal by executing and returning the form of proxy card furnished by
Allergan in accordance with the procedures set forth in Allergan’s proxy
materials. Shareholders with questions may contact Okapi Partners,
Appaloosa’s Information Agent, toll free in the U.S. and Canada at (877)
869-0171 or at +1 (212) 297-0720 outside of the U.S. or Canada.
