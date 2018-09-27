Allgress Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018

Livermore, CA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Allgress, an industry-leading provider of integrated business risk management solutions (IRMS) today announced it has been recognized as one of the distinguished “Silicon 70” by Silicon Review Magazine.





The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the ‘Silicon 70.’ “The Silicon 70 identifies companies which are revolutionizing the technology and business marketplace and winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself being highly adaptive, innovative, customer-centered, and having the ability to grow,” said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected Allgress based on its business strategies, product innovation, financial soundness, ability to attract key demographics, and the ability to conduct global business.





“We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as the one of the Silicon 70,” said Jeff Kushner, Chief Marketing Officer. “This recognition is a testament of our continued commitment to helping customers reduce business risk by complying with regulations, meeting IT security best practices and satisfying partner requirements.”

About Allgress

Allgress is a global provider of automated next-generation integrated IT Security, Compliance and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business risk objectives. Allgress’ solutions enable organizations to automate and streamline processes for assessment, monitoring, reporting and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced costs. Unlike other solutions, Allgress award-winning technology allows customers to derive quicker-time-to-value without an army of consultants.





