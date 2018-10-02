Alliance Cancer Care to Open New Integrated Cancer Care Facility Serving the Northern Alabama Region

Alliance Cancer Care, an Alliance Oncology network partnership representing six sites of service including physician partners and Helen Keller Hospital, announced today that it will open a new integrated cancer care facility to serve oncology patients in the northern Alabama region.

The new 40,000-square-foot facility located at 3920 Peach Street in Florence will offer radiation oncology, medical imaging, and medical oncology/chemotherapy. A ground-breaking celebration will be held October 5, 2018 and the center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019. Medical oncology services will be provided by Clearview Cancer Institute of Huntsville. Helen Keller Hospital will provide imaging services in the new facility.

“As a longstanding member of the northern Alabama community, our team at Helen Keller Hospital is pleased to see new services for oncology patients in the community and to provide imaging services in the new facility,” said Paul Storey, President.

“We are dedicated to providing the best patient care, both through our compassionate physicians and staff as well as modern technology and advances in medicine. This will allow our new integrated cancer facility to offer exceptional care close to home,” says Dr. Hoyt A. “Tres” Childs, Radiation Oncologist with Alliance Cancer Care.

Alliance Oncology, a division of Alliance HealthCare Services, partners directly with hospitals and physicians to develop fully integrated oncology programs. Providing a range of inpatient and outpatient service line capabilities, Alliance Oncology’s comprehensive approach to cancer care affords its partners the speed-to-market, quality clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and operational expertise that sets them apart from the competition.

Says Greg Spurlock, President of Alliance Oncology, “In partnership with Alliance Cancer Care, Clearview Cancer Institute and Helen Keller Hospital, we are pleased to expand our already existing services in the area benefitting more patients in the northern Alabama community. This center will join Alliance affiliated locations across the country in providing high-quality, patient-centered services in partnership with premier cancer care providers and caregivers.”

At the new Florence cancer center, Dr. Stanley Clarke, Radiation Oncologist with Alliance Cancer Care will lead the clinical team with a staff of more than 50. The center will be equipped to treat a full range of cancers, allowing patients to receive their care close to home. “We’re committed to providing cutting-edge quality and comprehensive care to cancer patients in the northern Alabama region,” says Gary Walton, CEO of Clearview Cancer Institute.

About Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance HealthCare Services is a leading national provider of outsourced medical services including radiology, oncology and interventional. With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health systems and physician practices, Alliance provides quality clinical services for over 1,100 hospitals and other healthcare partners in 46 states, where nearly 3,000 Alliance Team Members are committed to providing exceptional patient care and exceeding customer expectations. Alliance provides a full continuum of services, including mobile, fixed-site and comprehensive service line management and joint venture partnerships. We also operate freestanding clinics and independently owned ASCs. Alliance operates more than 600 diagnostic radiology, radiation therapy, and interventional radiology systems, including nearly 100 fixed-site radiology locations, 50+ cancer care centers (upon the finalization of the company’s acquisition of e+CancerCare this quarter), and 20+ pain management clinics. For more information, visit www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

About Center for Cancer Care

Center for Cancer Care is a physician owned company that has been treating patients in North Alabama for over twenty years. Continuous investment in equipment and new technology has allowed Center for Cancer Care to grow to be the largest radiation oncology clinic in North Alabama and one of the largest in the Southeast, providing more than 45,000 treatments annually. Center for Cancer Care has highly trained compassionate physicians and staff combined with the latest advancements in equipment, to ensure the best possible outcome for patients.

About Helen Keller Hospital

With its main campus Located in Sheffield, Alabama, and licensed for 185 beds, Helen Keller Hospital has brought quality health care with a warm, personal touch to Northwest Alabama since 1921. Keller’s 1,100 member team provides a full menu of services including inpatient, outpatient, surgical, home health, wellness, imaging, primary and specialty care, and continues to expand its services to the greater Shoals community.

About Clearview Cancer Institute

Clearview Cancer Institute is north Alabama’s leading cancer treatment facility. For over 30 years Clearview Cancer Institute has provided leading-edge treatment and compassionate care to those diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders. Clearview offers every service and amenity needed in an outpatient setting. Our dedication to research and involvement in Phase I-IV clinical trials give our patients the opportunity to receive potentially life-saving treatment options. Our relationships with renowned institutions such as MD Anderson and Memorial Sloan Kettering allow our patients to heal and recover at home, while benefiting from regimens commonly reserved for medical teaching institutions. Our carefully selected and highly trained clinical staff help ease your journey by providing individualized compassionate care, and who are available to answer any and all of your questions or concerns. We are here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

