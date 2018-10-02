Alliance Cancer Care to Open New Integrated Cancer Care Facility Serving the Northern Alabama Region

Alliance Cancer Care, an Alliance Oncology network partnership
representing six sites of service including physician partners and Helen
Keller Hospital, announced today that it will open a new integrated
cancer care facility to serve oncology patients in the northern Alabama
region.
The new 40,000-square-foot facility located at 3920 Peach Street in
Florence will offer radiation oncology, medical imaging, and medical
oncology/chemotherapy. A ground-breaking celebration will be held
October 5, 2018 and the center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.
Medical oncology services will be provided by Clearview Cancer Institute
of Huntsville. Helen Keller Hospital will provide imaging services in
the new facility.
“As a longstanding member of the northern Alabama community, our team at
Helen Keller Hospital is pleased to see new services for oncology
patients in the community and to provide imaging services in the new
facility,” said Paul Storey, President.
“We are dedicated to providing the best patient care, both through our
compassionate physicians and staff as well as modern technology and
advances in medicine. This will allow our new integrated cancer facility
to offer exceptional care close to home,” says Dr. Hoyt A. “Tres”
Childs, Radiation Oncologist with Alliance Cancer Care.
Alliance Oncology, a division of Alliance HealthCare Services, partners
directly with hospitals and physicians to develop fully integrated
oncology programs. Providing a range of inpatient and outpatient service
line capabilities, Alliance Oncology’s comprehensive approach to cancer
care affords its partners the speed-to-market, quality clinical
outcomes, patient satisfaction and operational expertise that sets them
apart from the competition.
Says Greg Spurlock, President of Alliance Oncology, “In partnership with
Alliance Cancer Care, Clearview Cancer Institute and Helen Keller
Hospital, we are pleased to expand our already existing services in the
area benefitting more patients in the northern Alabama community. This
center will join Alliance affiliated locations across the country in
providing high-quality, patient-centered services in partnership with
premier cancer care providers and caregivers.”
At the new Florence cancer center, Dr. Stanley Clarke, Radiation
Oncologist with Alliance Cancer Care will lead the clinical team with a
staff of more than 50. The center will be equipped to treat a full range
of cancers, allowing patients to receive their care close to home.
“We’re committed to providing cutting-edge quality and comprehensive
care to cancer patients in the northern Alabama region,” says Gary
Walton, CEO of Clearview Cancer Institute.
About Alliance HealthCare Services
Alliance HealthCare Services is a leading national provider of
outsourced medical services including radiology, oncology and
interventional. With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health
systems and physician practices, Alliance provides quality clinical
services for over 1,100 hospitals and other healthcare partners in 46
states, where nearly 3,000 Alliance Team Members are committed to
providing exceptional patient care and exceeding customer expectations.
Alliance provides a full continuum of services, including mobile,
fixed-site and comprehensive service line management and joint venture
partnerships. We also operate freestanding clinics and independently
owned ASCs. Alliance operates more than 600 diagnostic radiology,
radiation therapy, and interventional radiology systems, including
nearly 100 fixed-site radiology locations, 50+ cancer care centers (upon
the finalization of the company’s acquisition of e+CancerCare this
quarter), and 20+ pain management clinics. For more information, visit www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.
About Center for Cancer Care
Center for Cancer Care is a physician owned company that has been
treating patients in North Alabama for over twenty years. Continuous
investment in equipment and new technology has allowed Center for Cancer
Care to grow to be the largest radiation oncology clinic in North
Alabama and one of the largest in the Southeast, providing more than
45,000 treatments annually. Center for Cancer Care has highly trained
compassionate physicians and staff combined with the latest advancements
in equipment, to ensure the best possible outcome for patients.
About Helen Keller Hospital
With its main campus Located in Sheffield, Alabama, and licensed for 185
beds, Helen Keller Hospital has brought quality health care with a warm,
personal touch to Northwest Alabama since 1921. Keller’s 1,100 member
team provides a full menu of services including inpatient, outpatient,
surgical, home health, wellness, imaging, primary and specialty care,
and continues to expand its services to the greater Shoals community.
About Clearview Cancer Institute
Clearview Cancer Institute is north Alabama’s leading cancer treatment
facility. For over 30 years Clearview Cancer Institute has provided
leading-edge treatment and compassionate care to those diagnosed with
cancer or blood disorders. Clearview offers every service and amenity
needed in an outpatient setting. Our dedication to research and
involvement in Phase I-IV clinical trials give our patients the
opportunity to receive potentially life-saving treatment options. Our
relationships with renowned institutions such as MD Anderson and
Memorial Sloan Kettering allow our patients to heal and recover at home,
while benefiting from regimens commonly reserved for medical teaching
institutions. Our carefully selected and highly trained clinical staff
help ease your journey by providing individualized compassionate care,
and who are available to answer any and all of your questions or
concerns. We are here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
