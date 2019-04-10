Alliance Credit Union to Rebrand as Excite Credit Union, Serving Communities in North Carolina

New name reflects commitment to delivering an exceptional experience and helping underserved local communities realize their financial dreams

In 1952, Alliance Credit Union was established with the mission of “people helping people.” Today, Alliance announced that is has refreshed its brand and will transition to a new name: Excite Credit Union. For over six decades, Excite has been dedicated to serving its members in Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda counties in California as well as in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties in North Carolina. The new name reflects the credit union’s commitment to continually revitalize its products, services, and branches while maintaining its iconic personalized service to more than 40,000 members.

The leadership of Excite Credit Union worked collaboratively with its staff to redefine the credit union’s values. These include prioritizing people at the core of everything they do, and a commitment to investing in the neighborhoods they serve. From helping families achieve their financial goals, to partnering with local non-profits that are caring for foster youth and tackling homelessness, Excite’s focus is to support traditionally underserved communities.

As an alternative to for-profit banking, which prioritizes investors over customers, Excite Credit Union is dedicated to putting people above profits. By offering real value-for-money alternatives to the complicated products and numerous fees that have historically been the only choices available, Excite is removing a significant financial burden on low-income families. Empowering local people through education is a key goal. Improving their financial literacy gives them the ability to achieve their goals in life.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the community and strengthen the relationships we have with our local partners, such as the Wilmington Sharks and Phoenix Hometown Heroes. Our goal is to assist foster and at-risk youth to be knowledgeable about their finances, manage them well, and be successful in creating a sustainable financial future. The new name helps us stand apart in a crowded marketplace and reaffirms our commitment to our communities, members, and staff,” stated Rick DeCrescente, VP of sales, North Carolina Region at Excite Credit Union.

Asked about the name change, Brian Dorcy, CEO of Excite, explained that this rebranding solidified the credit union’s commitment to go beyond the traditional to create an exceptional experience. “We believe that everyone is entitled to financial stability. One of our goals is to ensure every child has a savings account to set them up for success. Our new name represents this exciting shift in our new strategy.

“Additionally, we are happy to announce a three-year commitment with the Wilmington Sharks, as the Grand Slam Founding Partner. This partnership sponsors the ‘Read Around the Bases’ reading program, encouraging literacy and reading comprehension plus bringing underprivileged youth and children with handicaps out to the ballpark for a fun night of baseball. Our partnership with the Sharks is a major milestone of our involvement in the community,” said Dorcy.

ABOUT EXCITE CREDIT UNION

Excite Credit Union was created by a small group of visionary General Electric employees based on the idea of “people helping people.” Established in 1952, Excite Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative and now serves more than 38,000 members in six counties: Santa Clara, San Mateo and Alameda counties in California; and New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties in North Carolina. We also serve approximately 400 Community Business Partners (employers) throughout both states by offering exclusive benefits to their employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005318/en/