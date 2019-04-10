Alliance Credit Union to Rebrand as Excite Credit Union, Serving Communities in North Carolina

In 1952, Alliance Credit Union was established with the mission of
“people helping people.” Today, Alliance announced that is has refreshed
its brand and will transition to a new name: Excite
Credit Union. For over six decades, Excite has been dedicated to
serving its members in Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda counties in
California as well as in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties in
North Carolina. The new name reflects the credit union’s commitment to
continually revitalize its products, services, and branches while
maintaining its iconic personalized service to more than 40,000 members.
The leadership of Excite Credit Union worked collaboratively with its
staff to redefine the credit union’s values. These include prioritizing
people at the core of everything they do, and a commitment to investing
in the neighborhoods they serve. From helping families achieve their
financial goals, to partnering with local non-profits that are caring
for foster youth and tackling homelessness, Excite’s focus is to support
traditionally underserved communities.
As an alternative to for-profit banking, which prioritizes investors
over customers, Excite Credit Union is dedicated to putting people above
profits. By offering real value-for-money alternatives to the
complicated products and numerous fees that have historically been the
only choices available, Excite is removing a significant financial
burden on low-income families. Empowering local people through education
is a key goal. Improving their financial literacy gives them the ability
to achieve their goals in life.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the community and strengthen the
relationships we have with our local partners, such as the Wilmington
Sharks and Phoenix Hometown Heroes. Our goal is to assist foster and
at-risk youth to be knowledgeable about their finances, manage them
well, and be successful in creating a sustainable financial future. The
new name helps us stand apart in a crowded marketplace and reaffirms our
commitment to our communities, members, and staff,” stated Rick
DeCrescente, VP of sales, North Carolina Region at Excite Credit Union.
Asked about the name change, Brian Dorcy, CEO of Excite, explained that
this rebranding solidified the credit union’s commitment to go beyond
the traditional to create an exceptional experience. “We believe that
everyone is entitled to financial stability. One of our goals is to
ensure every child has a savings account to set them up for success. Our
new name represents this exciting shift in our new strategy.
“Additionally, we are happy to announce a three-year commitment with the
Wilmington Sharks, as the Grand Slam Founding Partner. This partnership
sponsors the ‘Read Around the Bases’ reading program, encouraging
literacy and reading comprehension plus bringing underprivileged youth
and children with handicaps out to the ballpark for a fun night of
baseball. Our partnership with the Sharks is a major milestone of our
involvement in the community,” said Dorcy.
ABOUT EXCITE CREDIT UNION
Excite Credit Union was created by a small group of visionary General
Electric employees based on the idea of “people helping people.”
Established in 1952, Excite Credit Union is a member-owned financial
cooperative and now serves more than 38,000 members in six counties:
Santa Clara, San Mateo and Alameda counties in California; and New
Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties in North Carolina. We also serve
approximately 400 Community Business Partners (employers) throughout
both states by offering exclusive benefits to their employees.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005318/en/