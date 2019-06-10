Alliance HealthCare Services Announces William (“Bill”) Larkin as Corporate EVP & Chief Financial Officer and Douglas (“Doug”) McCracken as President of Alliance Oncology

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., a leading national provider of outsourced healthcare services, is pleased to announce two executive changes: William (Bill) Larkin as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Douglas (Doug) McCracken as President of Alliance HealthCare Oncology (“Alliance Oncology”).

“We are pleased to welcome Bill to the Alliance family, and to promote Doug—a fifteen-year veteran of Alliance—to his new role,” said President & Chief Executive Officer Rhonda Longmore-Grund. “Both assume these roles at an exciting and important time for our organization and within the wider healthcare landscape.”

Larkin takes on the chief financial officer role from Longmore-Grund, who was promoted to chief executive officer in November of 2018. Larkin’s experiences span a diverse set of corporate environments ranging from entrepreneurial startups, high growth mid-caps and mature multi-billion enterprises across varied industries including automotive, battery materials R&D and fuel system design and manufacturing. Over the last ten years, Bill has served as chief financial officer of both public and privately held companies at Fuel Systems Solutions, Westport Innovations and SouthWest Dealer Services Inc. In each case, the companies were experiencing significant growth, expansion and change in operating complexities both in the U.S. and internationally. Larkin began his career as a CPA with Deloitte & Touche and is a veteran of the US Army; he has a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Southern California.

“We are very excited to have Bill join the Alliance team with his capital markets and global finance experiences,” said Longmore-Grund. “His experiences will be invaluable to the leadership team and organization as we continue building on our growth strategy as the partner of choice to hospitals, health systems and providers who seek to accelerate the performance of their radiology, oncology and interventional service lines.”

McCracken became president of Alliance Oncology following the retirement of Greg Spurlock in May. McCracken has had extensive experience across the Alliance portfolio, most recently serving as chief operating officer of Alliance HealthCare Radiology (“Alliance Radiology”). Prior to that role, he was a cross-division senior vice president with responsibilities in the Oncology and Interventional divisions, as well as operational start-up responsibilities with Alliance International. McCracken was also a vice president of finance for the Radiology division for the first seven years of his tenure. Prior to joining the company, McCracken served in a variety of positions in the telecommunications and chemical industries. McCracken received his B.A. in Business from Michigan State University and M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Indiana University.

“Doug’s success over the years in leading and serving across divisions, functions and areas of the country is a testament to his acumen, collaborative leadership style and solutions-oriented approach. His leadership within our organization is well-known and respected and we look forward to his leadership of our Oncology division’s expansion,” Longmore-Grund said.

“We are entering our next phase of strategic growth at Alliance, based on providing exceptional care to our patients and essential solutions to our partners. Together with our shareholder Tahoe Investment Group and our Executive Leadership Team, we warmly welcome Bill to our company and congratulate Doug on his promotion. We look forward to their important contributions to our mission and our success,” Longmore-Grund added.

Alliance HealthCare Services is a leading national provider of outsourced medical services including radiology, oncology and interventional. With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health systems and physician practices, Alliance provides quality clinical services for over 1,100 hospitals and other healthcare partners in 46 states, where approximately 2,500 Alliance Team Members are committed to providing exceptional patient care and exceeding customer expectations.

