Alliance HealthCare Services Announces William (“Bill”) Larkin as Corporate EVP & Chief Financial Officer and Douglas (“Doug”) McCracken as President of Alliance Oncology

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., a leading national provider of
outsourced healthcare services, is pleased to announce two executive
changes: William (Bill) Larkin as Executive Vice President & Chief
Financial Officer, and Douglas (Doug) McCracken as President of Alliance
HealthCare Oncology (“Alliance Oncology”).
“We are pleased to welcome Bill to the Alliance family, and to promote
Doug—a fifteen-year veteran of Alliance—to his new role,” said President
& Chief Executive Officer Rhonda Longmore-Grund. “Both assume these
roles at an exciting and important time for our organization and within
the wider healthcare landscape.”
Larkin takes on the chief financial officer role from Longmore-Grund,
who was promoted to chief executive officer in November of 2018.
Larkin’s experiences span a diverse set of corporate environments
ranging from entrepreneurial startups, high growth mid-caps and mature
multi-billion enterprises across varied industries including automotive,
battery materials R&D and fuel system design and manufacturing. Over the
last ten years, Bill has served as chief financial officer of both
public and privately held companies at Fuel Systems Solutions, Westport
Innovations and SouthWest Dealer Services Inc. In each case, the
companies were experiencing significant growth, expansion and change in
operating complexities both in the U.S. and internationally. Larkin
began his career as a CPA with Deloitte & Touche and is a veteran of the
US Army; he has a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Southern
California.
“We are very excited to have Bill join the Alliance team with his
capital markets and global finance experiences,” said Longmore-Grund.
“His experiences will be invaluable to the leadership team and
organization as we continue building on our growth strategy as the
partner of choice to hospitals, health systems and providers who seek to
accelerate the performance of their radiology, oncology and
interventional service lines.”
McCracken became president of Alliance Oncology following the retirement
of Greg Spurlock in May. McCracken has had extensive experience across
the Alliance portfolio, most recently serving as chief operating officer
of Alliance HealthCare Radiology (“Alliance Radiology”). Prior to that
role, he was a cross-division senior vice president with
responsibilities in the Oncology and Interventional divisions, as well
as operational start-up responsibilities with Alliance International.
McCracken was also a vice president of finance for the Radiology
division for the first seven years of his tenure. Prior to joining the
company, McCracken served in a variety of positions in the
telecommunications and chemical industries. McCracken received his B.A.
in Business from Michigan State University and M.B.A. in Finance and
Marketing from Indiana University.
“Doug’s success over the years in leading and serving across divisions,
functions and areas of the country is a testament to his acumen,
collaborative leadership style and solutions-oriented approach. His
leadership within our organization is well-known and respected and we
look forward to his leadership of our Oncology division’s expansion,”
Longmore-Grund said.
“We are entering our next phase of strategic growth at Alliance, based
on providing exceptional care to our patients and essential solutions to
our partners. Together with our shareholder Tahoe Investment Group and
our Executive Leadership Team, we warmly welcome Bill to our company and
congratulate Doug on his promotion. We look forward to their important
contributions to our mission and our success,” Longmore-Grund added.
About Alliance HealthCare Services
Alliance HealthCare Services is a leading national provider of
outsourced medical services including radiology, oncology and
interventional. With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health
systems and physician practices, Alliance provides quality clinical
services for over 1,100 hospitals and other healthcare partners in 46
states, where approximately 2,500 Alliance Team Members are committed to
providing exceptional patient care and exceeding customer expectations.
Alliance provides a full continuum of services, including mobile,
fixed-site and comprehensive service line management and joint venture
partnerships. We also operate freestanding clinics and ASCs that are not
owned by hospitals or providers. Alliance operates more than 600
diagnostic radiology, radiation therapy, and interventional radiology
systems, including 100+ fixed radiology locations, 35+ cancer care
locations, and 20+ pain management clinics. For more information, visit www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.
