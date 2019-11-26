Log in
Alliance Oil Company : Consolidated IFRS Results on 9 Months 2019 Ended 30 September 2019

11/26/2019 | 05:26am EST


VTB Capital and Alliance Oil Company

are pleased to invite the investment community to join the call

ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED IFRS RESULTS
ON 9 MONTHS 2019 ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The call will be hosted by:
Dmitry Papyrin, Head of Corporate Finance

Thursday, November 28th, 2019
16:00 Moscow / 13:00 London / 08:00 New York

Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time
The call, including Q&A’s, will last approximately 1 hour

Company’s presentation will be available on Thursday, November 28th, 2019, 10:00am MSK
after the release of the results at http://www.allianceoilco.com/

Participant dial-in numbers:

Call ID 6992763

(presentation and Q&A session)

Participant dial-in numbers:

UK (Standard International):

+44 (0) 2071 928000

Russia:

(495) 249 9849

Austria:

019286559

Finland:

0942450806

France:

0176700794

Germany:

06924437351

Sweden:

0850692180

Switzerland:

0315800059

USA :

16315107495

Hong Kong:

58085558

Singapore:

31583994

Taiwan:

277457275

 

Encore Replay will be available until 12th December 2019

Encore Replay International dial-in number:

+44 (0) 3333009785

Encore Replay USA dial-in number:

+1 (866) 331 1332

Encore Replay Russia dial-in number:

+7 (495) 249 9138

For additional information please contact Alliance Oil Company IR Department: +7 (495) 223 8699

 


© Business Wire 2019
