VTB Capital and Alliance Oil Company
are pleased to invite the investment community to join the call
ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED IFRS RESULTS
ON 9 MONTHS 2019 ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
The call will be hosted by:
Dmitry Papyrin, Head of Corporate Finance
Thursday, November 28th, 2019
16:00 Moscow / 13:00 London / 08:00 New York
Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time
The call, including Q&A’s, will last approximately 1 hour
Company’s presentation will be available on Thursday, November 28th, 2019, 10:00am MSK
after the release of the results at http://www.allianceoilco.com/
Participant dial-in numbers:
|
Call ID 6992763
(presentation and Q&A session)
|
|
UK (Standard International):
|
+44 (0) 2071 928000
|
Russia:
|
(495) 249 9849
|
Austria:
|
019286559
|
Finland:
|
0942450806
|
France:
|
0176700794
|
Germany:
|
06924437351
|
Sweden:
|
0850692180
|
Switzerland:
|
0315800059
|
USA :
|
16315107495
|
Hong Kong:
|
58085558
|
Singapore:
|
31583994
|
Taiwan:
|
277457275
|
Encore Replay will be available until 12th December 2019
|
Encore Replay International dial-in number:
|
+44 (0) 3333009785
|
Encore Replay USA dial-in number:
|
+1 (866) 331 1332
|
Encore Replay Russia dial-in number:
|
+7 (495) 249 9138
For additional information please contact Alliance Oil Company IR Department: +7 (495) 223 8699
