Alliance Party urges Congress to apply Section 7 of the Constitution to send Trump a veto-proof bill to end partial government shutdown

01/18/2019 | 03:13pm EST

VANCOUVER, Wa, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance Party urges the leadership of the U.S. House and Senate to work together to develop a two-thirds majority under the powers granted to them by Section 7 of the U.S. Constitution and pass a veto-proof spending bill to end the partial government shutdown that has hurt millions of Americans and now threatens the health of the U.S. economy.

President Trump has vowed to veto any bill that does not meet with his approval to fund his border wall. The Alliance Party believes that pre-emptive, bipartisan action under Section 7 would signal that the Congress intends to exercise its Constitutional powers over the executive branch for the good of the nation.

“Throughout history, when the collective welfare of the people of the United States was hanging in the balance, Congress has acted to override hundreds of presidential vetoes,” said Brian Mistrot, National Chair of the Alliance Party. “In their wisdom, the framers of the U.S. Constitution anticipated stalemates between the executive and legislative branches and provided Congress with a remedy the body has exercised regularly. We find our nation in an economic emergency today in which invoking the powers of Section 7 is not only warranted, but necessary.

“A pre-emptive vote by a two-thirds majority of the House and Senate that sends the message of its intention to override Trump’s veto will be historic,” said Mistrot. “The Alliance Party believes now is the time for Congress to rise above partisanship, make history and come together to pass a veto-proof spending bill to get the country moving again.”

About: The Alliance Party is the culmination of a decades-long movement of former independents, democrats and republicans who are fiscally conservative, socially moderate who believe in reasoned problem solving and who are driving election reform. https://www.theallianceparty.com

Media Contacts:                      Michelle Griffith, APR
                                                Michelle.griffith@thealliance-party.com
                                                813-597-8189
                                                Jennifer McLucas
                                                Jennifer.mclucas@thealliance-party.com
                                                828-335-2514

Alliance logo, line right 1-14 copy.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
