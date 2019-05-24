Alliance for American Manufacturing : AAM Welcomes Latest U.S. Department of Commerce Proposal to Penalize Currency Misalignment

May 24 2019

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a new rule yesterday that would allow it to approach undervalued currencies as government subsidies when determining countervailing duties on imports.

Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said:

'The Alliance for American Manufacturing strongly supports the proposed move by the U.S. Department of Commerce to penalize currency misalignment. This is long overdue. There's no doubt it will help defend American workers and businesses against one of the most egregious and unfair trade practices.'

