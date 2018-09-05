Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alliance for American Manufacturing : American Factories Are Feeling Confident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

So says the latest ISM Index number.

Good news for people who like data-specific manufacturing news:

The ISM manufacturing index is high. Real high!

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) for decades has been putting out a monthly survey of purchasing managers to gauge the relative health of manufacturing sector as they see it. Roughly speaking, a number below 50 means a pessimistic outlook, while a number above it means an optimistic one. The latest number (from August 2018) was 61.3 - the highest since May 2004. It suggests that American manufacturers are confident in the economy.

The Wall Street Journal, however, reports that it's not all good news:

Despite the headline growth in factory activity, there are latent signs recent trade actions may be beginning to take a toll. An underlying gauge of new export orders for primary metals, transportation equipment and machinery declined in August, with machinery last declining at the beginning of 2017.

'We're a significant exporter of railcars, airplanes, automobiles…Machinery is our number 6 industry sector,' said Tim Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey of factory purchasing and supply managers. 'If export markets are closed off to us, orders will go down, [then] exports and production.'

Here are two things the worth looking at to better gauge the health of American manufacturing industries:

Wages. Are they rising? It certainly doesn't look like it right now, despite the Trump administration's protests.

Factory jobs. Is the economy making more of them? We'll get a progress check on Friday when the next jobs report comes out.

Disclaimer

Alliance for American Manufacturing published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 21:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14aArgentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
12:12aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Two-State Solution Key for Security, Stability in Middle East, Secretary-General Tells United Nations International Media Seminar
PU
12:02aABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Wheat rust outbreak could cost Australia up to $1.4 billion
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Announces $13 Million in Investments to Support Manufacturers Damaged by Imports
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $592,357 to Support International Trade Efforts in Arkansas
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $600,000 to Boost the Growth of the Marine Science and Technology Sector in Southeastern Massachusetts
PU
09/05U.S. Dollar Falls as Report on Brexit Talks Pushes Pound, Euro Higher
DJ
09/05AFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Presidents Meet with Trump, Pence
PU
09/05U.S. Trade Deficit Widens as Nafta Talks Grind On
DJ
09/05ALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : American Factories Are Feeling Confident
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield
2FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September
3Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and M..
4CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : The CDC warns consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks after Salmonella outbreak, months a..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.