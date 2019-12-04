Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alliance for American Manufacturing : Can President Trump Deliver on His Promise to Create Millions of Manufacturing Jobs?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:35pm EST

New figures released Monday weren't promising, and factory job growth is stagnant.

The November jobs figures will be released on Friday, offering the opportunity to reflect on how the manufacturing sector has faired since President Trump was elected about three years ago.

Trump road into office promising a manufacturing renaissance, and pledging to bring back millions of American factory jobs. But while he got off to a strong start his first two years in the White House - about 440,000 new factory jobs have been created in his term thus far - things haven't gone as well in recent months.

In fact, manufacturing job creation has become stagnant over the past year. The manufacturing sector lost 36,000 jobs in October and 2,000 jobs in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Industrial heartland states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania all have been losing factory jobs in 2019.

As AAM President Scott Paul told USA Today : 'Trump has fallen short of his goal.'

So, what's going on?

For one, China. While Trump continues to 'hope' for a fair trade deal with China, nothing has been put into place (not even that 'phase one' deal). That's created a lot of uncertainty, and many companies are opting to delay hiring or not make investments until the outcome is more clear.

It's critical that Team Trump secure a real trade deal with China, one that will finally address China's litany of unfair trade practices, including unfair subsidies, intellectual property theft, and forced technology transfers.

And let's not forget to mention that industrial overcapacity continues to be an issue globally. Take steel. Although Trump's steel tariffs helped stabilize the American steel industry in 2018, the overall problem of China's steel overcapacity remains - and China's decision to leave the G20 Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity isn't a good sign that it plans to address the problem on its own.

But there's other things that can be done outside of China to boost the manufacturing sector and create jobs, including a long-awaited infrastructure investment package.

Although #InfrastructureWeek has become a bit of a running gag on social media, there's no doubt that action to rebuild America's crumbling roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, pipelines, drinking water systems, and more will create millions of new jobs. It's also tremendously popular across party lines.

In the meantime, though, we'll be waiting to see what the latest factory jobs numbers reveal when they are released on Friday. Given that the Institute for Supply Management's latest findings showed manufacturing is contracting, we don't expect the kind of massive factory job growth that the president promised.

Disclaimer

Alliance for American Manufacturing published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 02:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pAMAZON FACES U.S. ANTITRUST SCRUTINY ON CLOUD BUSINESS : Bloomberg
RE
09:59pChina central bank will conduct MLF operations to roll over maturity on Friday - traders
RE
09:58pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:52pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:46pBeijing envoy warns of 'destructive forces' trying to undermine U.S.-China ties
RE
09:42pBOJ'S HARADA : Must continue current easing for prices, interest rates to rise
RE
09:41pTrump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G
RE
09:37pNikkei bounces back on trade deal hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
09:35pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : Can President Trump Deliver on His Promise to Create Millions of Manufacturing Jobs?
PU
09:27pELON MUSK : British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
3Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
5WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : WHITEHAVEN COAL : Updated FY20 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group